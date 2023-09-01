Wanda Jefferson Armstrong, known to Tulsa soul food aficionados as Wanda J, had not planned on moving out of the Greenwood district.

Armstrong and her family currently own and operate two North Tulsa restaurants: Evelyn's Soul Food Restaurant at 3014 N. 74th East Ave., and Wanda J's Next Generation Restaurant, at 111 N. Greenwood Ave.

The Wanda J's restaurant is set to close on Saturday, Sept. 16, with the operation moving to the Evelyn's location, which will resume business on Monday, Sept. 18.

Both restaurants are known for traditional, Southern-style comfort foods, including fried chicken, meatloaf, beans and cornbread, collard greens, candied jams and peach cobbler.

In 2020, Wanda J’s Next Generation restaurant was named as one of 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants, earning a $40,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Armstrong herself was a semi-finalist for Best Chef Southwest in the 2022 James Beard Awards, the most prestigious award in the American culinary world

"We really had just outgrown that space (on Greenwood)," Armstrong said. "We were getting so busy that we were having to turn customers away, and those who wanted to wait for a table really didn't have any place where they could sit.

"We just made it work as best we could," she said. "But it got to the point where we just needed a lot more room."

Armstrong said she had wanted to relocate to another spot on Greenwood — a space that formerly housed Fat Guys Burger Bar, which closed last year.

"That was where I had my first restaurant in Greenwood, back in 1992," Armstrong said. "I was exciting about being able to move there, because it would be like coming home. But we could never get a workable lease agreement."

Armstrong has owned and operated restaurants in Tulsa for almost 50 years, beginning with the first Wanda J's that opened in 1974 at 1307 E. Apache St. For a time, she tried operating a catering truck but found that it was "too hard to make a living." Fortunately, one of her food truck's top customers, Sparks Aviation Center, mentioned there was a restaurant space in a nearby building.

That became Evelyn's Soul Food, named for Jefferson's mother, which opened in 2005. Wanda J's Next Generation, which opened on Greenwood in 2016, is overseen by Armstrong's son, Ty Walker and his family.

Armstrong said the restaurant will still be called Evelyn's, and will be open for breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"And I may try to move back into Greenwood at some point," she said. "I have a few options I'm considering. I just really want to be an asset to the community."

