The Dallas-based chain Velvet Taco this week introduced its first-ever menu item created using artificial intelligence: The Chat GPTaco.

Chef Venecia Willis, Velvet Taco’s Director of Culinary, made use of the Chat GPT program, which has gained notoriety for its use by students to write essays and term papers, to create what Velvet Taco is touting as "the taco of the future, engineered with Velvet Taco’s proprietary taco formula and ingredient list in mind."

The result of this collaboration is flank steak, blackened shrimp, red chile aioli, chimichurri, crispy potatoes, grilled onion, queso fresco, jalapeno and cilantro on a corn tortilla ($6.25). The Chat GPTaco will be available as Velvet Taco's WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) July 12-25 at all locations, include Tulsa's lone outlet at 1444 S. Peoria Ave.

“Using the software from Chat GPT for a recipe piqued my interest, and I was pleasantly surprised with the combinations it created," Willis said. "I believe chefs can embrace the technology to enhance our menu (creation) process and use it as a tool to support the creative elements that go into producing and executing a cohesive menu item.”

For more go to velvettaco.com.