Brian Hughes recently came across a menu from the first year the cafe and bakery known as Queenie's was in operation.

"Just about every item on that menu is still on the menu today," Hughes said, amid the hubbub of a Friday lunch service at the Utica Square restaurant. "And I'm sure every dish is made the exact same way as it was made back then."

That sort of consistency — both in what is served and in how it is prepared — has been a hallmark of Queenie's, which has been serving Tulsans classic breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads and sweet treats such pies, cakes and cookies, for the past 40 years.

The restaurant, which in 2020 moved to a new location within Utica Square that faces 21st Street, is planning to celebrate its 40th anniversary the week of Sept. 18. While all the details have not been completely worked out, Hughes — who took over ownership of Queenie's in 2019 — said that 1983 menu will play a significant role in how Queenie's marks the start of its fourth decade.

Queenie's is known for such lunchtime staples as egg salad, chicken salad and tomato tarts, classic breakfasts and sweets such as cookies, lemon squares, carrot cake and chocolate pie. In addition to its regular menu, the restaurant posts daily specials each week on its website, queeniesoftulsa.com.

While Queenie's has been one of the longer-lived tenants of Utica Square, the restaurant actually was a transplant to the center.

Ruth Young, who founded Queenie's, had originally opened a coffee shop in the Brookside shopping center now known as Center 1, at 3509 S. Peoria Ave. In 1983, Young moved to a different spot in the center (where Cafe Olé is now located) and opened Queenie's.

"The legend is that Walt Helmerich (whose company Helmerich & Payne owns Utica Square) came in one day and tossed a key ring on Ruth's counter, and told her that she needed to be in Utica Square," Hughes said. "She ran both locations for a few months, but the Utica Square place took off like gangbusters, so she closed the Brookside shop."

Hughes started out working at Queenie's as a busboy, learning to navigate through the original restaurant's notoriously close quarters. As time went on, he began learning more and more about Young's ideas about food and service.

"I've been in the restaurant business for a long time, but I learned more about food from Ruth Young than from any other experience," Hughes said. "She was a true foodie, and she loved to travel and experience different cuisines. But she also understood the importance of simplicity, of keeping things honest and true.

"A lot of what we serve at Queenie's is really not very different from something you might make at home," he said. "We're not making the sort of colossal sandwiches you see at New York delis, for example. But Ruth was always very particular about the details — why you should get the best olive oil you can find, for example, or why it's important to make what you can from scratch."

Hughes left Queenie's in 2003 to pursue other interests, but when he returned in 2019, he realized that Young's oft-stated desire to sell the restaurant was serious.

"The lease was coming up for renewal, and there were a lot of things about the original location that would need to be addressed for it to continue," he said. "Fortunately, the people with Utica Square came to us and said a new spot had opened, and would we want it."

The new location, 1816 Utica Square, features a large patio area as well as larger interior space — although not as large as some might think.

"The new space has only 500 square feet more than the old location," Hughes said. "That doesn't include the patio, of course. But even that amount of extra space make it seem a little more spacious."

Hughes said that the contracts for the new location were signed in early 2020, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic forced all restaurants to close down.

"It's odd to say now, but that turned out to be the best thing in the world for us," Hughes said. "Marilyn Thompson, who's been here almost 40 years, had built a great to-go business model that allowed us to subsist as we got the new place in shape. So when we opened in August of 2020, we were ready to go, because there was a whole lot of people waiting for us to reopen."

Hughes said only two things have changed about Queenie's since he took over ownership. He added a lentil burger to the regular menu and added a full coffee service, using locally roasted Topeca coffee.

"There was never any intent about changing what Queenie's is," Hughes said. "We know we have customers who really like the specials, because that's where our kitchen staff gets to play a bit with new things, which was something that Ruth started. We also know that some people who come here want a B.L.T. sandwich that tastes just the way it did 10, 15, even 40 years ago."