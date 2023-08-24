As much as we wish the brutal summer heat will go away, the triple-digit temps keep coming.

But we’ve found five ways to persevere with refreshing summer drinks.

And agua fresca, fruity teas or lemonade with a unique twist are the perfect drinks for sipping poolside or on your favorite patio.

Here are the four types of drinks we tried for the summer.

Agua fresca

Popular in Mexico, agua frescas are perfect terrific thirst quenchers. Agua fresca is Spanish for “fresh water,” and the drink is light and served over ice, not thick like a slushy or creamy like a smoothie. Agua frescas are made by pureeing fruit and straining it, if needed, into a glass and adding some water, whether sparkling or still. Because of their high water content, melons such as watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew are great fruit choices for agua fresca.

Berry iced tea

Iced tea has long been a staple in homes and at restaurants, and its popularity has it flourishing in many different forms. Many eateries and grocery stores offer both sweet and unsweet tea in several flavors. We love teas infused with the taste of fresh berries such as blackberries or strawberries, which are in season and widely available locally.

Flavored lemonades

Nothing quenches the thirst during the summertime more than a lemonade with the perfect balance of sour citrus and sweetness. We love our lemonades at picnics and cookouts throughout the season. But there are so many ways to take lemonade to another level. It can be as simple as adding an aromatic garnish, such as an orange slice, or herbs such as mint, basil or rosemary. Or you can add another dimension with purees and fruit juices. We tried one with a savory flair, adding cucumber juice and dill to a mixture of lemon and lime juices and agave syrup.

Shrubs

No, this not a beverage made from the bushes in your backyard. It’s a highly thirst-quenching drink made from a sweetened vinegar-based syrup, and it’s also known as drinking vinegar. The syrup is infused with fruit juice, herbs and spices and can be used in mixed drinks or cocktails. The origin of the shrubs dates back to when vinegar was used as an alternative to citrus juices in the preservation of berries and other fruits. The shrub has seen a resurgence in the past few years as people have sought out drinks that are more complex and less overtly sweet.

Agua Fresca

4 cups diced, peeled ripe watermelon or cantaloupe

3 cups water

2 to 3 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1. Blend the watermelon or cantaloupe with 1½ cups of the water, the lime juice and the sugar at high speed until smooth.

2. Strain through a medium strainer into a large pitcher or bowl. Stir in the remaining water.

3. Refrigerate for 1 hour or longer. Fill a glass with ice, pour in the agua fresca, garnish with a mint sprig, and serve.

Strawberry Shrub

(makes about 1½ cups of syrup)

1 cup strawberries, hulled, and cut into chunks

½ cup sugar (or honey)

½ cup water

¼ cup cider vinegar (add another couple of tablespoons to taste)

Ice cubes and soda water

Fennel, basil or mint sprigs to garnish

1. Blend the strawberries into a puree using a blender or food processor. Then, strain them into a bowl, pressing on the solids in the strainer to get all of the smooth puree out.

2. In a small saucepan combine the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring until all the sugar dissolves. Simmer on low for 1-2 minutes, then remove from the heat. Allow to cool to room temperature.

3. Stir together the syrup and the strawberry puree. Stir in ¼ cup of vinegar, taste and add more to taste. Put in a covered container and refrigerate until you want to use it. It will keep for at least a couple of weeks in the fridge.

4. To make a drink, put 1-2 ounces of the fruit-vinegar in a glass, add a couple of ice cubes, then top it off with cold seltzer water. This is all about adjusting the ratios to your own taste. You can make the drink stronger or weaker to suit your mood. You can also use the base for exciting cocktails. Garnish the drinks with a sprig of herb.

— adapted from Five and Spice blog

Cucumber Lemonade

1 paper-thin, lengthwise slice of European cucumber (often found wrapped in plastic), for garnish

Ice

¼ teaspoon finely chopped dill, plus 1 dill sprig, for garnish

1 tablespoon agave syrup (add more sweetener to taste)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

¼ cup fresh cucumber juice (see note)

¼ cup chilled club soda

1. Press the cucumber slice against the inside of a chilled highball glass and add ice.

2. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the chopped dill, agave syrup, lemon and lime juices and 1 tablespoon of water until the syrup is dissolved.

3. Add ice, then add the cucumber juice and shake well. Strain into the prepared glass and stir in the club soda. Garnish with the dill sprig.

Note: Cucumber juice is available at juice counters. You can also make it by pureeing peeled cucumber chunks in a blender and then straining the puree through a fine sieve. One large cucumber yields about ¾ cup of strained juice.

— adapted from Food & Wine

Blackberry Iced Tea

3 black tea bags

4 cups water

2 cups blackberries

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

2 cups cold water

More berries and mint leaves for garnish

1. In a large, heat-proof bowl, put in the blackberries, sugar and mint leaves.

2. Blend them with a stick blender, in a regular blender or smash them to bits with a lot of pounding with a wooden spoon.

3. Bring the 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the tea bags to the heated water and let them steep for 5 minutes. Then remove the tea bags and pour the tea over the berries.

4. Let the tea-berry mixture sit for 1 hour. Then pour it through a strainer to strain out the uncrushed berry bits/seeds.

5. Add 2 more cups of cold water, cover the bowl and set the whole thing in the fridge to chill. Serve the berry tea over lots of ice and garnish with each cup with a couple berries and a sprig of mint.

