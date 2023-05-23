We had an inkling that things were not going to go well when the young man preparing the guacamole for our table of four was having trouble cutting open an avocado.

The young man — I believe he told us his name, but he was rather soft-spoken, and with all the glass and stone and other hard surfaces in the interior of the new Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant making every stray sound reverberate, I didn’t catch what he said — had rolled a cart arrayed with a large dish of avocados and containers of chopped tomato, onion, jalapeño and cilantro, and set about halving avocados, flicking out the large round pits and scooping the creamy flesh into a bowl.

About halfway through the process, I noticed he was having a great deal of difficulty cutting through the skin of one of the fruits, and once he had sawed it open, could not get the pit to pop out, as it does when an avocado is ripe.

He managed at last to carve it free and discard it, then added the mangled flesh to the mixing bowl, set it in a stone molcajete for serving, added spoonfuls of the other ingredients and mashed everything together, topped it with a sprinkling of tomato, then set the finished product before us.

Unripe avocado has an overly firm texture and a bitter, grassy flavor, and if one happened to scoop up a chipful of that, it was decidedly unpleasant. If one was able to navigate his or her chip through the regions with the ripe avocado, the taste was certainly better. But overall, it was hardly worth all the effort the young man put into making it. Nor was it worth the $15 we were charged.

Uncle Julio’s is a Texas-based chain that was started in Dallas in 1986, promising made-from-scratch, mesquite-grilled fare and libations such as margaritas swirled with sangria in an upscale atmosphere. In 2017, the company was acquired by the private equity firm L Catterton, which has been involved with such chain concepts as P.F. Chang’s, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Velvet Taco.

Thirty-four Uncle Julio’s restaurants are currently operating in 11 states; an Oklahoma City location opened in 2018 in the city’s Chisholm Creek area. The new Tulsa location is on a site that for many years was a religious book store.

We made several attempts over the course of a couple of weeks to arrange for the interview and photography that usually are an integral part of these reviews but received no response, either from the local management or from the Uncle Julio’s corporate office.

On the “Press” page of the chain’s website is a request that those writing about Uncle Julio’s make use of its prepared photographs “to maintain visual consistency for our brand.”

The evening began with the customary chips and salsa. In keeping with the chain’s reputation for grilled foods, the salsa had a pronounced, and very pleasing, smoky quality that everyone at the table enjoyed. The resident chili head at our table asked our server if a spicier condiment was available and was brought a cup of a habañero salsa that she she deemed quite satisfactory when it came to tongue-torching heat.

This was followed by the guacamole, about which we have said enough.

Uncle Julio’s menu is relatively sparse compared with many Mexican restaurants. It lists 11 varieties of fajitas, from the expected chicken and steak ($22.50) to grilled vegetables ($19) and filet mignon ($31); various taco and enchilada combinations; and “Mesquite-Grilled Specialties,” such as salmon ($23.70), “Pechuga de Pollo,” or chicken breast ($21), and shrimp ($27.50-$29, depending on preparation).

The menu also lists some 15 types of margaritas ($10-$15) and 16 different beers, both foreign and domestic ($5.50-$6.10).

One of our group opted for an appetizer, the Honey Habañero Shrimp ($14.30), for an entree. The rest of us went with the Tex-Mex Combination Dinner ($17.50), the Guadalajara fajita combination ($31.30) and the Grilled Fish Taco Plate ($18.50).

The Tex-Mex Combination was the most successful of the three. It included a crisp-shelled beef taco, one beef enchilada topped with an agave cheese sauce and a chicken enchilada in a Hatch chili cream sauce, and the flavors and textures of each element were well-executed. The shrimp, which came stuffed with minced habañero pepper and queso fresco and wrapped in bacon, with a thin spicy-sweet sauce poured over them, were properly cooked, and the sauce was well-balanced.

The Guadalajara included three bacon-wrapped shrimp, two inch-thick slabs of grilled chicken breast and three half-inch batons of skirt steak grilled to medium, along with a cup of what was described as “Mexican butter”; condiments of guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese; and four large flour tortillas.

We ended up removing the bacon from the shrimp, as it was nearly raw where it wasn’t burned; the shrimp themselves were tasty. We also liked the flavor and juiciness of the chicken and the beef, but the way these proteins were cut made wrapping them in a tortilla a bit of a challenge. We ended up just eating them with a knife and fork.

The fish tacos, on the other hand, were a disaster. The avocado crema that dressed the cabbage topping was applied with a generous hand so that the corn tortillas had already begun to disintegrate by the time the entree reached the table. My companion had requested a substitution of refried beans for the black beans but received black beans that were overcooked and dry. And the fish itself was so salty as to be inedible.

Uncle Julio’s signature dessert is something called a “Chocolate Piñata” ($33), an orb of chocolate broken at the table to disgorge pieces of fruit and mini-churros. We instead opted for the sopapillas ($7) to conclude the meal — about a dozen small pieces of fried, chewy dough sprinkled with unequal amounts of powdered sugar and cinnamon, and served with a small ramekin of honey.

