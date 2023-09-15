James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Whatever the faux hacienda-style building at the corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road may become, it ain't gonna be a Casa Bonita.

In early June, people were seen working on the roof of the building, which anchors the north end of the Alameda Shopping Center, and that activity led to a flurry of speculation that maybe — finally! — someone was going to resurrect Casa Bonita.

After all, there was all the hubbub and ballyhoo about Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the guys behind the TV series "South Park" and "The Book of Mormon," who purchased the Casa Bonita restaurant in the Denver area and poured some $40 million into restoring the place to its original glory.

It was enough to make longtime Tulsa residents who cling to memories of going to Casa Bonita imagine it wouldn't be long before they would be sitting in The Cave Room, or by The Waterfall, or in the Courtyard, wolfing down dinners of Tex-Mex staples served on piping-hot metal plates, and raising the little fabric flag to alert any passing server that yet another basket of sopapillas and honey were needed at this table.

Yeah, not gonna happen.

Not that the current owner of the Alameda Shopping Center is unaware of the passionate nostalgia many people have for this restaurant, which operated in one form or another, with varying degrees of success, for 40 years.

"I have become very aware of how much people loved that place," said Thai Bliaya, who purchased the Alameda Shopping Center about two years ago. "I think just about every person who lived in Tulsa in the last 20 to 30 years has a memory about it — about the food, about the way it looked. Everyone wants to share what they remember about it."

Bliaya, on the other hand, has no first-hand knowledge of what Casa Bonita was in its heyday, or its progression to the building's present, somewhat derelict condition.

A native of Laos, Bliaya came to the United States in 1975, when his family escaped during the final days of the Vietnam War. He spent much of his life in California and Texas, and he earned a degree in business administration from Chapman University in Oregon before moving to the Tulsa area in 2020.

Bliaya said he also recently purchased the Southern Ridge office building at 6506 S. Lewis Ave., in addition to the Alameda Shopping Center.

"It was an opportunity that arose, and it was at a good price," he said of the Alameda center, which he purchased for $9 million. "We own the entire center, with the exception of the McDonald's on the corner, and the (Sheridan Discount) liquor store."

The recent roof work to the Casa Bonita building, Bliaya said, was a necessary repair to fix the damage resulting from years of neglect.

"The place has not been well maintained," Bliaya said. "Every time it rained, there would be leaks everywhere. We really couldn't do anything more with that building until we stopped the leaks."

A night in Mexico

The first Casa Bonita opened in Oklahoma City in 1968; the Tulsa restaurant opened three years later. There would be other locations — in Little Rock, Arkansas; Fort Worth, Texas; and the Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colorado — most of which would be closed by the mid-1990s.

It was founded by artist and entrepreneur Bill Waugh, a native of Norman. After a start in the dry cleaning business, Waugh developed Taco Bueno, opening the first restaurant in Abilene, Texas, in 1967. The first Taco Bueno in Tulsa opened a short time after, and a short distance from, Casa Bonita, at 6565 E. 21st St. (That location was recently bought and reopened as Eduardo's Mexican Restaurant.)

Waugh would also develop Crystal's Pizza, which also started in Abilene. A Tulsa location opened in 1975, also in the Alameda Shopping Center, closing in 1995. Waugh's final concept was Burger Street, which began in 1985.

What set Casa Bonita apart from most other restaurants of the time was that it promised an experience as much as a meal. Guests would walk a hallway area, past the posted menu, to place their orders; by the time they reached the end of the line and had equipped themselves with cutlery and a tray, their requested dish would coming whooshing out of a slot.

Once laden with food, guests were led to one of several dining spaces in the area that was designed to appear as if one were wandering through a storybook Mexican city at night, thanks to the blacked-out ceiling and rooms that bore such names as the Governor's Mansion, Bandito's Hideout and Rosita's Kitchen.

Strolling mariachi musicians, magicians, a video game arcade and puppet shows added to the over-the-top, carnival atmosphere.

"Spend a night in Mexico" was one of Casa Bonita's advertising slogans.

Another feature was that dinner could be an all-you-can-eat affair. The signature Deluxe Dinner included refried beans, rice, a beef taco, a tamale topped with chili, two enchiladas filled with chili and cheese, guacamole, chili con queso (a cheese sauce) and sopapillas. And one could have unlimited refills of everything on it, if one raised the small flag that was on every table.

When the Tulsa location opened, this meal would set one back $1.69. It would swiftly be raised to $1.89 and would continue to increase in price as time went on.

Other meals were also available, including an array of "Gringo Dishes," such as fried chicken, but none of these had free refills.

Founder Bill Waugh ultimately sold the Casa Bonita and Taco Bueno restaurants to the British food company Unigate in 1981. Ownership would change hands a few more times, until it was purchased by Star Buffets.

The Tulsa Casa Bonita first closed to the public in 2005, but was reopened in 2008, before shutting permanently in 2011. The space was renamed Rio Restaurant & Bar in 2014, and while it kept much of the Casa Bonita trappings, it was definitely not a family restaurant — it was the subject of a DEA raid in 2019 and closed permanently soon afterward.

'A work in progress'

All those years, including the decades during which it has sat unoccupied, have left the Casa Bonita building "in not very good shape," said Thai Bliaya.

Much of what was left of the restaurant's interior was demolished and removed last year, he said. Fixing the roof was the next step in getting the building into some sort of usable shape.

Not that Bliaya has any plans for the old Casa Bonita building.

"The whole place is going to need a lot of work for it to be usable again," Bliaya said. "And you have to remember — this is a very big space. It's about 26,000 square feet."

Bliaya said he believes it would be a perfect location for a small grocery store, which is fitting — before Casa Bonita was built, this area was the site of an IGA grocery store.

But there are other projects within the center that command his attention.

For example, he is wanting to turn the space that formerly held Crystal's Pizza in the center into a mini-market and food court.

While details as to vendors are still being worked out, Bliaya said that he envisions the food court will feature a variety of South Asian foods, such as Thai spicy pork noodle soup, crispy pork belly with rice and a chili dipping sauce, Lao and Hmong style papaya salads, Hmong-style sticky rice and pork sausage, seafood and pork khao piak soup, and more

"However, that's kind of on hold, because we are waiting for the city to approve things," Bliaya said. "It's my hope that we could start construction on that project in early 2024, but it all depends on the city.

"This area is going to be a work in progress for a long time," he said. "I was told that there was a time when this neighborhood was the place to be, and I hope that what we want to do here will help revitalize this area, to make it the place to be once again."

See inside the Casa Bonita building