Tickets are still available for the Tulsa Botanic Garden’s fundraising dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Black of Oklahoma City.

Black, who earlier this year became the first Oklahoma chef to be named Best Chef Southwest, will prepare a four-course dinner and will take part in a question-and-answer session following the meal.

The dinner will take place Sept. 21 in the Grand Ballroom of the Summit Club, located on the 30th floor of the Bank of America Financial Center, 15 W. Sixth St. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, with dinner served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $400 per person with proceeds benefiting Tulsa Botanic Garden. Business or cocktail attire is requested.

For more information or to purchase by phone, call Nancy Moore, director of development for Tulsa Botanic Garden, at 918-289-0330.

