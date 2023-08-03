Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here’s a food trip worth revisiting:

A past Tulsa World Magazine story provided suggestions so readers could try to eat their way through the alphabet in Green Country.

If you want to belly up to the challenge, here’s a revised list of A-to-Z recommendations:

A

Apple strudel

From: Ludger’s Bavarian Bakery, 6527 E. 91st St., and Siegi’s Sausage Factory, 8104 S. Sheridan Road

There’s a reason strudel was Sgt. Schultz’s kryptonite on “Hogan’s Heroes.” Who can resist? It will again be among offerings at Oktoberfest, but you don’t have to wait until fall to go strudel-ing.

B

Badwich

From: Elmer’s BBQ, 3316 S. Peoria Ave.

Bad has never been so good. Elmer’s has served “It be bad!” barbecue on South Peoria since 1982, and the Badwich is the star of the menu. It features a slice of smoked bologna, chopped beef and a hot link or smoked sausage on Texas toast, plus a smoked pork rib on the side.

C

Cheddar fries

From: The Brook, 3401 S. Peoria Ave. and 7727 E. 91st St.

Start with a heaping plate of fresh cut, seasoned fries. Add melted cheddar cheese, double-layered for gooey goodness. You can add bacon bits, chives and jalapeños, if you like. Dip them in homemade ranch dressing.

D

Double Okie

From: Bill’s Jumbo Burgers, 2002 E. Admiral Blvd.

The Double Okie is a 2-pound burger with cheese served at one of Tulsa’s cherished hole-in-the-wall burger joints. Adam Richman paid a visit to Bill’s Jumbo Burgers for an episode of “Man v. Food Nation” in 2011. He tried the Double Okie.

E

East Side Onion Rings

From: Freeway Cafe, 1547 E. Third St., 465 S. Sheridan Road and 5849 S. 49th W. Ave.

Diners used to love the onion rings at East Side Cafe, which closed in 2005 after a 68-year run. Those thinly sliced and lightly breaded onion rings have been reincarnated at Freeway Cafe. Order the East Side Onion Rings as an appetizer regardless of what you get for an entree.

F

Frito Pie

From: Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili, multiple locations

Ron’s advertises its Frito pie as “the best Frito pie on the planet.” Let’s take the hype a bit further. It’s the best Frito pie on any planet. A mound of Fritos is blanketed with chili and topped with cheese.

G

Garlic Knots

From: Andolini’s Pizzeria, multiple locations

Andolini’s takes the basic recipe — strips of pizza dough twisted into the titular shape, garlic, butter, a dash of herbs for garnish — then gives it an additional twist by deep-frying the knots, rather than baking them.

The results are addictive — crispy on the outside, fluffy and tender inside, and loaded with garlic and cheese.

Tulsans also speak lovingly of the garlic knots at Umberto’s Pizza, 3147 S. Harvard Ave.

H

Hot Hamburger

From: Murphy’s Steak House, 1625 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville

If you order the hot hamburger at Murphy’s, a server might ask if you want “gravy all over.” The answer is “yes.”

Murphy’s is known for its hot hamburger, a chopped beef patty covered in fries and brown gravy.

If you live closer to Claremore than Bartlesville, be aware that Hammett House has a Murphy’s-inspired hot hamburger on the menu.

I

ITR Salad

From: In The Raw, 3321 S. Peoria Ave., 6151 S. Sheridan Road, 216 S. Main Street (Broken Arrow), 110 N. Elgin Ave.

The ITR Salad is made up of roasted chicken, shredded lettuce, crispy noodles and wontons, toasted almonds and scallions. It’s tossed with In The Raw’s signature ginger vinaigrette.

“Amazing” is a word the Tulsa World has used in describing the dressing. “Light, not too tangy, not too sweet. Just right.”

J

Jalapeño Chicken Basket

From: Linda-Mar Drive In, 1614 W. 51st St.

Maybe you come to Linda-Mar Drive In for burgers or “The Andy Griffith Show,” which plays on a continual loop at televisions there.

But you’re doing yourself a disservice if you fail to try the chicken basket. Served hot, chicken chunks may need a cooling off period before you take bites, but it will be worth the wait.

K

Kimchi Fries

From: Lone Wolf Banh Mi, 203 E. Archer St.

You can’t go wrong with the original kimchi fries, but you can add a variety of extras, including kung pao pork, cilantro pesto chicken, candied bacon, soy Dijon portabella, pulled pork, pork belly, easy egg and extra aioli.

L

Landfill

From: Savastano’s Pizzeria, 8211 E. Regal Place

You’ve been warned. The deep-dish pizza at Savastano’s really is deep-dish pizza.

The Landfill comes in three sizes, and it’s stuffed with sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and pepperoni.

M

Mac ‘N Cheese

From: Burn Co. Barbecue, Jenks, 500 Riverwalk Terrace

Burn Co. attracts barbecue lovers, but the mac ‘n cheese, by itself, is worth the trip. Shells and cheese go in the smoker to create a heavenly version of mac ‘n cheese that will make you want to go back for more. It’s available only Thursday through Saturday, according to an online menu.

N

Navy Beans

From: Brownie’s Hamburger Stand, 2130 S. Harvard Ave., 6577 E. 71st St.

Brownie’s is famous for its homemade root beer, burgers and daily bowl specials.

Navy beans and ham are among the bowl options, but they’re not available every day, so do research in advance.

O

Onion rings

From: White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road and 1105 E. Kenosha (Broken Arrow)

We already mentioned Freeway Cafe's Eastside Onion Rings, but an onion ring tour of Tulsa isn’t complete unless you get a plate of them to go with your White River Fish Market meal. The Billy’s on the Square concession at BOK Center (check out the "T" entry below) has great onion rings, too.

P

Peoria Special

From: Brookside by Day, 3313 S. Peoria Ave.

The Peoria Special is a triple option menu item. It comes with two eggs, any style, plus your choice of a pork chop, burger patty or chicken fry, plus all the fixins.

Q

Queso

From: Cafe Ole, 3509 S. Peoria Ave.

The Ole Queso has been a homemade classic for 30-plus years. Flavor comes from melted cream cheese, peppers and spices.

Wash it down with a from-scratch margarita, and your chips — and your taste buds — will be pleased.

R

Rolls (cinnamon)

From: Savoy, 6033 S. Sheridan Road

Savoy has been feeding hungry Tulsans since 1918 and is known for its cinnamon rolls, which are baked fresh daily.

S

Strawberries and Crust

From: Country Cottage, 6570 S. Oklahoma 82, Locust Grove

If you’ve never been introduced to strawberries and crust, here’s an explanation: It’s exactly what it sounds like.

Strips of pie crust are baked fresh at the restaurant. Visit the buffet line, snag crust strips for your dessert plate and pile strawberries on top of the crust.

With experience, you can figure out how much of each you will need to find the perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.

T

Theta Burger

From: Billy’s on the Square concession at BOK Center, open during events

Tulsans were sad when Billy’s on the Square closed its Bartlett Square location in 2020, but the food lives on thanks to a Billy’s concession inside BOK Center. Among MVP menu items is the Theta Burger. It’s a quarter-pound charburger with mayo, pickles, hickory sauce and cheddar cheese.

U

Ultimate Enchiladas

From: Mexicali Border Cafe, 14 W. Reconciliation Way

Ultimate enchiladas? A fajita steak enchilada and a chicken fajita enchilada in flour tortillas are filled with sautéed pico de gallo and portabello mushrooms. They are topped with white queso, mixed cheese, cilantro and ranchera sauce.

V

Veggie Burrito

From: El Rio Verde, 38 N. Trenton Ave.

The “wet” burrito is a signature item at El Rio Verde, but, for the vegetarians out there, here’s something you should try.

The veggie burrito is stuffed with fresh zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions, which are grilled with a secret recipe sauce, plus beans, rice and lettuce. You’ll love it even if you’re a carnivore.

W

World Famous Chicken-Fried Steak

From: Nelson’s Buffeteria, 4401 S. Memorial Drive

For good reason, the signature dish at Nelson’s is the chicken-fried streak — cut, tenderized and hand-breaded daily.

X

(marks the spot for gravy)

From: Bros Houligan, 4848 S. Yale Ave.

We fudged a little in coming up with a menu item that starts with “X,” but Bros. Houligan is x-actly where a gravy lover should want to be. A bowl of cream gravy is perfect for dipping Bros. Houligan’s cottage fries, chicken tenders and steak fingers. On the back of servers' shirts are the words "eat more gravy."

Y

Yang Zhou Fried Rice

From: Mandarin Taste, 6125 S. Sheridan Road

Mandarin Taste was born in 2013, when a student from Beijing couldn’t find a Tulsa restaurant that served “real” Chinese food. Now, the menu includes Yang Zhou fried rice, which is given flavor by shrimp, Chinese sausage, crumbled egg, onion, carrots and peas.

Z

Zucchini Strips

From: Steak Stuffers USA, 7846 E. 51st St.

Tired of regular side orders? Take zucchini strips for a test drive. It may remind you a bit of fried okra. An order of zucchini strips is served with ranch dressing.

