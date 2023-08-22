Hideaway PizzaMultiple locations Hideaway is well-known for its specialty pizzas. Try The ATW, which includes pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green bell pepper, mushrooms and red onion.
Copaneazi's
522 S. Boston Ave.
Copaneazi's pizza menu is divided between “Reds,” or pies with tomato-based sauces, and “Whites,” which have olive oil as the basis for the toppings. Try the Bada Bing, a red pizza with mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet and spicy Italian sausage, jalapeño, onion and calabrese pesto.
Andolini’sMultiple locations Andolini’s has received much acclaim over the years for its pies. In 2021, Food & Wine magazine praised it for having the best pizza in Oklahoma, saying “Andolini’s is the most serious pizza place in the state.” Try the S.P.Q.R., which has ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage and prosciutto.
Empire Slice House417 N. Main St.Empire Slice Shop1502 E. 11th St. Empire offers convenient pizza-by-the-slice options at its Slice Shop and more options and a full bar at the Slice House. Empire is known for its colorful, pop culture-inspired names for its creations, such as the Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, thick Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon).
