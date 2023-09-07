James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two popular downtown spots, Topeca Coffee Roasters and Vintage Wine Bar, are expanding their menus to offer breakfast and brunch.

Topeca Coffee Roasters, located at the Hyatt Regency at 100 E. Second St., is now offering food every day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A Tulsa staple for coffee since 2007, the menu was created to meet the growing demand for an early breakfast in downtown Tulsa.

“Topeca Coffee Roasters at the Hyatt Regency now caters to early risers with a thoughtfully crafted menu for travelers and downtown professionals,” said owner John Gaberino. “From beans to bites, we’re thrilled to now offer a flavorful blend of coffee tradition and culinary innovation.”

Created by GB Provisions executive chef Trevor Tack, the menu features a range of hearty, light and healthy dishes, including:

“Quick bite” dishes such as chia pudding with fruit, yogurt and granola parfait and fresh fruit cups and pastries

Savory and sweet toasts, including ham and Gruyere with greens, and honey, peanut butter and banana, both of which can be ordered on gluten-free bread and topped with an egg

Bowl dishes that range from Turkish eggs with Greek yogurt and dill, quinoa protein bowls with poached eggs, and acai bowls.

Vintage Wine Bar, 324 E. First St., will debut a new brunch menu with a special event beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with live music by DJ Foxy. Brunch will be served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The brunch menu will include:

Wine-forward brunch cocktails such as a Blood Sherry, and a Bellini, along with classic cocktails and wines by the glass and bottle.

Spanish-style toast with grated tomato, garlic, olive oil and Maldon sea salt

A “Toast Board” with avocado and/or smoked salmon or both with radish, goat cheese, pickled onion, jammy eggs

Austin-style breakfast tacos with bacon, egg, cotija, Valentina aioli, pickled onion and cilantro

Waffles served in a variety of ways, from straight edge with butter and syrup; berries and cream with orange blossom honey, chantilly cream; “Fat Elvis” style with Nutella, marshmallow, bananas and pecans; and a cornbread waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken, whipped butter, sriracha syrup and roasted jalapeño.

Boston Deli has NOLA special

The Boston Deli, 6231 S. Sheridan Road, has taken its inspiration for this month’s Chef’s Special from the cuisine of the Big Easy.

The menu includes a King Ranch sirloin, grilled on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal grills, and topped with a shrimp etouffee. It will be accompanied by smoked tomato grits with mascarpone cheese and onion, cornmeal-crusted fried okra and savory crawfish beignets served with green onions and a spicy remoulade sauce.

Dessert is a slice of sweet potato and pumpkin pie with a bourbon caramel and whipped cream.

The Chef’s Special is available from 5 to 8 p.m. everything Thursday during September. Cost is $34 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. Reservations are strongly recommended. To reserve: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Banfi Wine Dinner at Little Venice

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a dinner that pairs its five-course Italian meal with wines from the acclaimed Italian wine maker Banfi.

The menu will begin with smoked salmon on croutons, followed by veal sweetbreads with mushrooms. Scallop with squid-ink pasta will precede the main course, lamp chops with rosemary butter and mashed potatoes. Dessert is chocolate salami.

The Banfi wines to be served are San Felice Pinot Grigio, Fontanelle Chardonnay, Altranima Barbera A’asti, Bellero Toscana Rosso and Rosa Regale Sparkling Red.

Cost is $75 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134.

Filets of Fall at Fleming’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will have a special Filets of Fall menu, which features the restaurant’s signature filet with a choice of autumnal accoutrements.

The two-course menu includes a serving of carrot soup with toasted cashews, coconut-chili cream and green onions, along with an 8-oz. petite filet that can be topped with a black garlic blueberry reduction with a crispy goat cheese patty; crispy maitake mushroom with a rosemary demi-glace and tarragon aioli; a colossal garlic roasted shrimp; or an Alaskan golden king crab leg with a passion fruit butter.

Cost is $57 to $62, depending upon topping, and the menu is available through Nov. 19. The Tulsa Fleming’s is at 1976 Utica Square. flemingssteakhouse.com

