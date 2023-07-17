The Tulsa Boys’ Home annual Barbecue, Beer & Cigars event will take place 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at NEFF Brewery, 321 S. Frankfort Ave, Suite 2.

Guests can enjoy an evening of BBQ, hand-crafted beers from NEFF Brewery, live music by Dave Burntsen and Bobby Greenshoes Parker, a live auction, raffle drawings and cigars from Steve Thomas of Tulsa’s Tobacco Pouch.

All proceeds from the 21-over event will directly benefit Tulsa Boys’ Home and its mission.

Buy a ticket for $125 per person or sponsor a table for a group. Visit tulsaboyshome.org for details or contact Carissa Harris at 918-245-0231, ext. 5004. Due to the United Way Blackout Period, registration and sponsorships must be committed before Aug. 14. Guests may pay at the door during the event.