ROASTED TOMATO CROSTINI WITH HOMEMADE RICOTTA

About 1 pound cherry tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil or grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

Salt and pepper to taste

About 10-12 8-inch bamboo skewers

Sliced crusty bread

1 cup ricotta cheese (recipe for homemade ricotta is below)

1. Soak and fully immerse bamboo skewers in water for about 30 minutes.

2. In large bowl, combine oil, Worcestershire and garlic. Allow marinade to sit for about 15 minutes.

3. Wash and dry cherry tomatoes.

4. Add cherry tomatoes to marinade bowl and toss to combine and coat tomatoes.

5. Skewer about 4-5 tomatoes on each bamboo skewer. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste on each tomato skewer.

6. Heat grill to medium-high heat.

7. Reserve the leftover marinade and brush it on the sliced crusty bread. If you need more marinade, just add a little more oil to the bowl.

8. Grill tomato skewers on each side for about 3-4 minutes, or until they are cooked. Cooking time will vary depending on the heat of your grill and size of your cherry tomatoes.

9. After tomatoes are cooked, grill both sides of the bread till crispy.

10. Spread ricotta on slices of bread and top with tomatoes. Remove stems if you want before serving.

BUTTERMILK RICOTTA

1 gallon whole milk, preferably pasteurized, not ultra-pasteurized

1 pint heavy cream (optional)

1 quart buttermilk

½ teaspoon salt

1. Line a large sieve with a layer of heavy-duty (fine-mesh) cheesecloth and place over a large bowl. In a large saucepan, slowly bring the milk, cream, buttermilk and salt to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, until little bubbles form on the surface, about 15 minutes.

2. Let the mixture bubble gently, without stirring, until temperature reaches 185 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes (curds will begin to form).

3. Remove from heat and let sit, without stirring, for 10 minutes. (The pale green whey will begin to separate from white curds.)

4. Gently pour the mixture, including any bits on the bottom, into the lined sieve. Let drain until all of the liquid runs off but the cheese is still moist, about 1 hour. Discard the liquid. Chill the ricotta, covered, until ready to serve or up to 2 days.

— adapted from La Cucina Italiana magazine

PICO DE GALLO

½ cup diced red onion (or to taste)

7 tomatoes (Romas or an equivalent size)

About ⅓ cup to ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

1-2 large jalapeños

½ lime

Salt

Pepper

1. Dice tomatoes and roughly chop the cilantro.

2. Carefully scrape out jalapeño seeds and dice jalapeños. (If you like things spicy, leave in some of the white membranes.)

3. Add all ingredients to a bowl. Slice the lime in half and squeeze the juice from half a lime into the bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and stir until combined. Be sure to taste the pico de gallo and adjust the seasonings, adding salt or more diced jalapeño if needed.

FRESH TOMATO TART

1 store-bought or homemade pie crust for tart shell

8 to 10 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus extra for garnish

4 to 6 plum tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch slices

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a loose-bottom tart pan with dough rolled out ⅛-inch thick. Spread bottom of pastry with shredded cheese and sprinkle with basil. Cover with tomato slices, arranging to cover as evenly as possible.

2. Sprinkle tomatoes with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Bake 20 to 30 minutes. Watch carefully. When crust is golden and cheese is bubbly, remove. Garnish with fresh basil. Slice in wedges and serve warm.

— adapted from Food Network.com

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

5 large tomatoes, cut into ¾-inch slices

1 onion, cut into ½-inch slices

½ jalapeño, cut in half lengthwise, seeded

2 bell peppers, seeded, cut into 4 pieces

Olive oil

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups vegetable broth

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus additional cheese for garnishing)

A few tablespoons of heavy cream or creme fraiche (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange all vegetables on baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil all over. Roast for 20 minutes.

2. Add all ingredients to blender, blend until smooth puree. Taste and adjust seasoning. Pour into pot and heat to serve.

3. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and a turn of the pepper mill, and serve with crusty bread.

— adapted from steamykitchen.com

CAPRESE PIZZA ROLLS WITH PROSCIUTTO

Serves 12

1 pound fresh, refrigerated pizza dough

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 2 cups)

1/2 small lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

All-purpose flour, for dusting

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto (about 6 slices)

1 (8-ounce) ball fresh mozzarella cheese (not packed in water)

1. If refrigerated, let 1 pound pizza dough sit out at room temperature for about an hour. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Coarsely chop 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves. Mince 2 garlic cloves and place in a medium bowl. Quarter 1 pint cherry tomatoes and add to the bowl. Finely grate the zest of 1/2 small lemon into the bowl (reserve the zested lemon for another use). Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and a pinch red pepper flakes to the bowl and toss to combine.

3. Dust a work surface lightly with all-purpose flour. Place the pizza dough on the flour and firmly pat it into a rough 6-by-8-inch rectangle. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out the dough as thin as possible, about 10 inches wide and 12 inches long, with a long side closer to you. If the dough starts to spring back as you roll, let it rest for a few minutes, then try again.

4. Arrange 3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto evenly on the dough, leaving about a 1-inch border at the top and bottom. Use a slotted spoon to scatter the tomato mixture over the prosciutto, leaving any juices in the bowl behind. Sprinkle half of the basil leaves over the tomatoes. Firmly pat 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese all over with a paper towel to remove excess moisture, then tear into bite-sized pieces and scatter over the tomatoes.

5. Starting at the long end closest to you, roll up the dough tightly into a log. Pinch the seam in the dough closed. Cut the log crosswise with a serrated knife into 12 pieces. Use a pastry scraper or flat spatula to transfer the rolls cut-side up to the baking sheet, spacing them evenly apart. Tuck any toppings that may have fallen out back between the folds.

6. Bake until the cheese is bubbly and the rolls are light golden brown on top, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil before serving.

Recipe notes: Leftover rolls can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days. Reheat for 30 to 60 seconds in the microwave.

— Sheela Prakash, food editor for TheKitchn.com