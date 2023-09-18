Tickets for the Tulsa Global Alliance' annual global food tasting event, Savor, are currently on sale, although the price will increase after Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tickets for the event, which will take place Oct. 12 at Centennial Center in Tulsa's Veteran's Park, 1028 E. Sixth St., are currently available for $50 per person. The price will increase to $75 per person on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Thirteen Tulsa area restaurants and food vendors, which specialize in international cuisines, will be taking part in this year's event, offering guests the opportunity to "travel the world" through the foods they serve.

Participating restaurants are Freya Nordic Kitchen, Fassler Hall, India Palace, Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine, Le Roux Kitchen, Peggy Flavors, Que Gusto, Raindrop Turkish House, Shawkat Mediterranean Grill, Sisserou's, Sin Fronteras and Saint Amon Baking.

To purchase and more information: tulsaglobalalliance.org.