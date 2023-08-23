James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will host a special dinner featuring south of the border-inspired dishes that will be paired with varieties of Manik Tequila.

The Manik Tequila Dinner will be at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, with Lourdes Flood, owner of Manik Tequila, on hand to discuss the tequilas that will be used in the craft cocktails to be served.

The meal will begin with a mango shrimp ceviche served with plantain chips, followed by queso fundido, made with jalapeño and cilantro.

The main course will be Pescado Zarandeado, or red snapper served with rice and beans, with a flan topped with a caramel sauce for dessert.

Cost is $99 per person. Reservations are required. 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Women Behind the Wine dinner

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, will host a special dinner honoring four female trailblazers in the California wine industry.

The “Women Behind The Wine — Pouring Success” Wine Dinner will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and will feature wines from four acclaimed vineyards — Honig, Emmolo Merlot, Migration Wines and Cakebread — run by women, paired with a five-course menu of seasonally inspired dishes.

The menu begins with a chilled fresh corn and heirloom tomato gazpacho, featuring tender lobster and a creamy avocado lime sorbet, followed by a pickled nectarine, blueberry and burrata salad.

Next is a roasted barbecue shrimp and zucchini dill fritter. The main entree is Fleming’s signature filet mignon with crispy maitake mushrooms. Dessert will be an apple and brie tart.

Cost is $130 per person, and reservations are required. flemingssteakhouse.com.

Hatch chile roasting

Hatch chiles from New Mexico are highly prized among connoisseurs of capsicum, and this Saturday is the last day area Reasor’s stores will roast the hatch chiles one purchases at the store.

The roasting will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Brookside Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.

And for those wanting to learn more about hatch chiles and to what uses they can be put, Reasor’s offers recipes and storage tips on its website, reasors.com/reasors-hatch-chile-fest.

