Ramsey Steak & Grill Delivery, which has been bringing steak dinners to Tulsans’ front doors since 1990, announced on its website Monday that it is closing, effective immediately.

Owner Ramsey Sidawi wrote that “sky-rocketing inflation, no employees and repeated blows, such as our walk-in (refrigerator) going down twice in one month, have taken its toll on us,” adding that “we have no choice but to retire.”

Sidawi said that the restaurant has operated with just a two-person crew for much of the year, saying that it times they had to suspend taking orders simply because they were so busy.

“We’re simply unable to continue serving our community to our standards,” Sidawi said. “We’re proud to have provided Tulsa with high-quality food for so long and we don’t take our impact on you and your families lightly. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of this community. We feel lucky to have grown to know many of you well (and are) very grateful for your support to our family restaurant for the past three decades.”

Mechil Sidawi, Ramsey’s father, originally opened Ramsey’s Steak Delivery in 1990 and operated it out of several locations before closing shop in 2002. Ramsey Sidawi reopened the business in its current location, 2606 S. Sheridan Road, in 2012.

