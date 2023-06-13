It was, in essence, a bologna sandwich.

Aimee Hunter, the chef and owner of Prism Café, smiled in acknowledgement of this reductive description of one of the newer offerings at her restaurant, located in the Heights just a few blocks north of downtown Tulsa.

“But,” she added, “it’s probably going to be the most refined bologna sandwich you’ve ever had.”

In truth, there was no “probably” about it. For one thing, the principal ingredient for this sandwich is imported mortadella, an Italian sausage notable for its being liberally studded with pieces of pork fat; some versions may incorporate black peppercorns, pistachio nuts and other additions. Mortadella is the inspiration for American bologna, but the difference between these two items is, to borrow a phrase from Mark Twain, is akin to the difference between lightning and a lightning bug.

It was served on a section of French bread that was just crusty enough to hold everything together, but through which one could easily bite, and topped with sweet pickles, banana peppers and a creamy, tangy aioli, as well as micro greens that added a slight citrusy edge, and a slice or two of mild white cheese.

All very simple ingredients, presented in a very straightforward manner, and every bite of it was delicious. The sandwich comes with no added side dishes, but none were needed; it was that satisfying a creation.

“I’m really excited about having mortadella on the menu, because I’m a huge mortadella fan, and it has been hard for me to find,” Hunter said. “It’s also been fun, because I’d say about half the time people have no idea what it is, so we get to introduce them to it.”

Prism Café opened about six months ago, in the western half of a red-brick building across the street from Fulton Street Books and Coffee. The space had formerly been a café outlet for TW’s AFAB Catering, which owns the building and continues to operate there.

Hunter, a Texas native, was still a teenager when she decided that cooking was what she wanted to do with her life.

“I went with my uncle on a trip to Guatemala,” she said. “He was part of a mission group, and in my mind, I thought we were going down there to help take care of all these people. Once we got there, every little community we visited would throw a banquet for us, sharing with us what they had. And for me, it was a beautiful moment of realizing that food is always what brings people together, and that it is a way of taking care of people.”

Hunter has spent a good portion of her professional life as a private chef, creating pop-up concepts and working on special events, in a career that has taken her from major cities such as New York to more rural regions such as Wyoming and Maine.

A close friend from her New York City days, Lindsay Aveilhé, had come to Tulsa as part of the Tulsa Remote program and urged Hunter to come for a visit.

“It was during the pandemic, when everyone was just trying to figure out what’s next,” Hunter said. “Working in really large cities didn’t seem as appealing as it once had. So I came out here, and Lindsay gave me a tour, and I found that Tulsa had a really wonderful combination of most of the things you have in a big city, but you also can be out in the beautiful country in about seven minutes.”

Hunter said her concept for Prism Café was to focus as much as possible on locally grown and sourced ingredients (all the herbs she uses at the restaurant are grown in her own garden) to create her dishes.

“I want things to be approachable for our customers, while at the same time being relatively easy to make and present,” she said. “Good food doesn’t have to be the result of some laborious process, with thousands of sauces and the like.”

Over the course of several visits, we happened to sample most of what have become Prism Cafe’s most popular offerings, along with a couple of off-the-menu items.

While I was enjoying that mortadella sandwich ($12), my companion ordered the current special ($13), chunks of white meat chicken and totsoi (a Japanese vegetable similar to bok choy) in a light garlic and ginger sauce over jasmine rice, with chopped mint and Thai basil. The chicken was tender, the garlic and ginger flavors were subtle, and the bitterness of totsoi played well with the lemony basil and the cool mint.

At an earlier visit, we went with on-menu items: the mini-French sandwich ($9) and the bagel and lox ($11). My companion choice the option of a brioche bun rather than the French bread for the sandwich, which had sharply flavored salami as the protein, along with the house-made aioli and microgreens. The delicately flavored salmon was served on an everything bagel that had a good crust and chew, and was well-balanced with the cucumber-laced cream cheese.

We also sampled the buttermilk biscuit breakfast sandwich ($9), which included a couple of strips of remarkably lean bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese and a baked egg that had an omelet-like texture. It was fairly late in the day when we ordered this, so the biscuit itself was a bit drier than normal, but the flavor was spot-on.

Drinks include a variety of herbal iced teas ($2.50), including hibiscus and butterfly pea tea, the latter of which has a mildly herbal flavor, but compensates for that by changing color from deep purple to bright blue when lemon juice is added.

We also had the opportunity to sample some freshly made chocolate chip cookies ($3.50 each) that were dusted with fine shreds of lemon, lime and orange zest, which added piquant accents to the warm, rich, gooey cookies.

Other popular items include cinnamon rolls ($6, available only on weekends), baked eggs with jasmine rice, kimchi and sliced avocado ($11), and a new addition to the Sunday brunch menu, egg clouds ($15), a savory meringue made with fresh herbs and a lightly cooked egg yolk, served a hash made of Japanese yams.

Hunter said she has recently hired a second cook, which will give her more opportunities to create special dishes. She said the restaurant has also applied for a license to sell wine and beer, and once that is obtained, Prism Cafe will begin doing evening service, as well, most likely on weekends.



