The lure of dining on a restaurant patio is something many Tulsans find irresistible, regardless of the weather.

And most restaurants equipped with patios usually supply areas of shade, cooling mist machines, fans and other accoutrements to help make Oklahoma summers a bit more bearable.

Here are 10 places — most relatively new, some familiar — where the food and the view is good enough to make your hot times on the patio more than worthwhile.

TACOS X MEZCAL

39 E. 18th St.

Tacos x Mezcal offers unique twists on Mexican foods — where else might you find guacamole topped with seasoned crickets, for example? — and one of the largest collections of agave-based spirits such as tequilas and mezcals, available on their own, or as the base of any number of signature cocktails. The patio area is always a prime place to enjoy both food and drink, as well as to observe life’s rich pageant in the “SoBo” (South Boston) neighborhood.

ROSA CANTINA

302 S. Cheyenne Ave.

Rosa advertises the libations its serves as “Damn Strong Drinks,” and the signature cocktails such as the Spicy Rosa and the Batanga live up to the billing. But just as strong are flavors chef Derek Bray brings to every element of the shareable snacks, tacos and brunch dishes served here. And just outside the restaurant’s semi-underground location is a fenced-in patio perfect for enjoying a quick nosh.

SALT AND LIME SOCIAL

1121 S. Elgin Ave.

This place is practically all patio, with two shipping containers — one that is the kitchen, the other converted into a dining area — framing a large wooden deck. The menu features unique takes on tacos, nachos, wings and other highly flavorful items, as well as a tempting line of margaritas and other inventive adult beverages.

CHICKEN AND THE WOLF

3136 E. 11th St.

Philip and Danielle Phillips’ Chicken and the Wolf specializes in heat, offering fried chicken tenders and sandwiches doused in their own version of Nashville-style hot sauce, with spice levels from barely there to hair-raising hot. Their Route 66 location also includes a patio area that is open year-round.

IN THE RAW VU

110 N. Elgin Ave., in the Vast.Bank building

The view from the patio at the In the Raw location on South Sheridan is pretty spectacular, but the vista offered at the aptly named In the Raw VU on the top floor of the Vast Bank building, just across from ONEOK Field, may be even better, as it has two large patio areas that afford unique views of the cityscape. This location also serves as a kind of test kitchen for all In the Raw locations, so diners are likely to find dishes and drinks that are as unique as the view.

SIDECAR BARLEY & WINE BAR

1515 E. 15th St.; 161 Riverfront Drive, Jenks

Thanks to walls that can be rolled up like garage doors, these two drinks-forward establishments can be considered as indoor-outdoor patio spaces. The Jenks location gives one a view of the Arkansas River (in whatever state it might be), while in Tulsa one can watch the activity on Cherry Street or look out over the midtown neighborhoods at the Tulsa skyline. While drinks are the primary draw, Sidecar also offers a selection of light bites, including appetizers, flatbreads and sandwiches.

BRAMBLE BREAKFAST & BAR/SHAKY JAKE’S

121 N. Ash Ave, Broken Arrow

It depends on the time of day as to which menu will be served in this repurposed church building: the breakfast and brunch offerings associated with The Bramble, or the you’re-gonna-need-a-knife-and-fork burgers and dogs that are the hallmark of Shaky Jake’s. Whatever time of day, this venue just north of Broken Arrow’s Rose District offers ample outdoor seating to enjoy a meal, or merely one of the signature cocktails and mocktails prepared at the bar.

QUEENIE’S

1816 Utica Square

This venerable Utica Square eatery recently relocated within the center to a space that affords it more inside and outside space, with a dedicated patio area (rather than a few tables and chairs strewn on the sidewalk). Queenie’s serves classic breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as daily specials and superb desserts.

ALLEY CAT RANCH

723 E. Second St.

The grand scheme for Alley Cat Ranch is the creation of a grown-up playground, complete with Ferris wheel and pickleball courts. But right now, it’s an open-air restaurant offering some of the best barbecue in the city, courtesy of chef Nick Corcoran, his crew and their array of Hasty Bake grills.

LOWOOD MODERN WOODFIRE

817 E. Third St.

Lowood offers first-come, first-served patio seating for its regular dinner service, featuring the wood-fired entrees and fresh pasta dishes that have earned the restaurant five-star ratings. Since chef Trevor Tack took over the kitchen, the patio area has been the site of monthly Garden Parties, with unique menus cooked over open fire pits.

But wait — there’s more!

For those looking for more places to enjoy the passing scene along with a meal, here are some of our long-time favorite patios.

Downtown

Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady St.

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St.

The Vault, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave.

Midtown

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Cherry Street

Roosevelt’s, 1551 E. 15th St.

Tucci’s, 1344 E. 15th St.

Mi Cocina, 1342 E. 15th St.

Chimi’s, 1304 E. 15th St.

Brookside

Cafe Ole, 3509 S. Peoria Ave.

Blue Moon Cafe, 3512 S. Peoria Ave.

Doc’s Wine & Food, 3509 S. Peoria Ave.

Brookside by Day, 3313 S. Peoria Ave.

Utica Square

Wild Fork, 1820 Utica Square

Stonehorse Cafe, 1748 Utica Square

The Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square

Down South

McNellie’s South City, 7031 S. Zurich Ave.

The Stumbling Monkey, 8921 S. Yale Ave.

Los Cabos Mexican Grill & Cantina, 151 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow; 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks; 9455 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso

Waterfront Grill, 120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

The Rooftop, 214 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

