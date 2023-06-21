Tulsa's first Pollo Campero, an international chain specializing in fried and grilled chicken, is set to open July 1, at 7819 E. Admiral Place.

The Tulsa location is the third Pollo Campero outlet that Tulsa resident Mike Woolf and his team have opened in the state, after opening shops in Oklahoma City and Yukon.

The restaurant will offer Campero Fried or Citrus Grilled bone-in chicken, sandwiches, and salads, along with sides that include familiar items such as fries and coleslaw, as well as yucca fries, rice and beans, and sweet plantains.

Pollo Campero, which was founded in 1971 as a small, family-run restaurant in Guatemala, is described as the world's largest Latin American chicken franchise, with more than 85 U.S. locations and another 270 worldwide.

Woolf, part of the team behind the deli chain City Bites, was introduced to Pollo Campero by Guatemalan employees who couldn’t stop raving about it.

“The number of Central Americans in Oklahoma, and certainly the United States, is not slowing down. So why not be able to offer them and provide them what they want?" Woolf said in a statement. "And once anybody...tries Pollo Campero, they really love the food, the brand and everything about it.”

Pollo Campero’s new Tulsa location is part of its plan to open 250 U.S. restaurants over the next five years. That plan includes adding three to five locations in Oklahoma over the next 10 years, with each location creating 40 jobs for local communities.

“We’ve had many years of success abroad, and this success has set the stage for U.S. investors to want to bring a tried-and-true brand to their market,” said Blas Escarcega, Pollo Campero’s director of franchise development, in a statement. “We are always looking for passionate leaders with strong ties in their communities to join our family, (and Woolf) knows exactly what makes Pollo Campero so special, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him introduce the brand to diners who haven’t tried us yet.”

For more information, go to us.campero.com

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.