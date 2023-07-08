Paul Wilson was between jobs as chef, and his soon-to-be wife was also without a job, so they decided to take a trip — traveling by bicycle, public transportation and, when all else failed, hitchhiking, from Minneapolis to Utila, Honduras.

“He and his girlfriend had learned to scuba dive, and he knew that Honduras was a popular site for diving, and it was one of those places he just wanted to see,” said Pamela Sherman, Wilson’s mother. “Paul was always someone who liked to grab life by the horns and charge ahead. He was an adventurer, in how he lived and in how he approached food.

“Paul was always coming up with unusual combinations,” Sherman said. “When he was in New Orleans, he did a wasabi rice pudding that was just delicious. And I can’t imagine any other chef creating a dish that included foie gras and Rice Krispies. But that was the sort of thing he loved doing.”

Wilson, whose career included stints as executive chef at some of Tulsa’s finest restaurants and this year earned him a nod as a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest, died June 29. He was 50.

Wilson, who earlier this year opened Sans Murs (French for “without walls”), a pop-up tasting menu concept at the Silo Event Center in west Tulsa, was killed in a bicycle accident as he was returning home from work at around 1:30 a.m.

“There was a bridge out on the trail, but there was no real barricade, and he just went off the path,” Sherman said. “We were told by the coroner that death was probably instantaneous.”

A celebration of life is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Silo Event Center, 4629 W. 41st St. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

Paul H. Wilson was born Dec. 9, 1972, in La Mirada, California, to Don H. and Pamela J. Wilson. The family moved to Tulsa and lived in the Crosby Heights neighborhood on the west side.

Sherman credits her son’s interest in cooking in part to the influence of her own father, who had been a cook during his time in the Navy, and always encouraged Wilson in his adventures with food.

When Wilson was 16, the family moved to the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. His parents divorced, and Wilson went to live with his father in Hudson, Wisconsin, where he graduated high school and got his first cooking job at a place called Dick’s Bar & Grill.

“I ended up working in some of the best restaurants in Minneapolis,” Wilson said in a 2009 interview with the Tulsa World. “I worked at a great vegetarian restaurant and at another upscale restaurant that had mostly Europeans in the kitchen, and they cooked classic German and French dishes.”

From there he went to New Orleans, where he had a management job at a now-closed spot called Charley G’s in Metairie. He said he liked the work, but he had his sights set on a position at The Grill Room at the Windsor Court Hotel, where Rene Bajeux was executive chef.

Bajeux, who died in 2018, was a French Master Chef, one of only about 50 chefs with that title working in the United States.

“It took me three years of rubbing elbows and contacting people, but I finally got on the line in his kitchen,” Wilson said. “Everyone called him ‘Papa,’ and he was an awesome teacher.”

Wilson remained in New Orleans until August 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.

“I remember getting a call on Aug. 28, 2005, from Paul, saying he had just crossed Lake Pontchartrain,” Sherman said. “He managed to get out ahead of the hurricane.”

Wilson arrived in Tulsa and quickly set about establishing himself as a chef with a mastery of culinary styles from classical French to Cajun, all enlivened by his unique approach to juxtaposing ingredients and flavors.

He worked as executive chef at The Summit Club, The Chalkboard, The Kitchen on Brookside, the revived S & J Oyster Co., Juniper and Papa Ganouj before he and former business partner Greg Donnini opened the chef-driven “speakeasy” Boston Title and Abstract in 2018, which featured dishes inspired by classic French cuisine with touches of Creole and Latin flavors.

“One of the things he said he wanted to do when he came back to Tulsa was to turn the Tulsa restaurant fine dining scene into a chef-driven environment,” Sherman said.

It was Wilson’s work at Boston Title & Abstract that earned him the James Beard Award semifinalist recognition for Best Chef in the Southwest. Ironically, Wilson learned about the nomination not long after leaving Boston Title & Abstract to develop what would become Sans Murs.

“It was a surprise, because it was never something I went after,” Wilson said in an interview earlier this year when the honors were announced. “I never saw the need to chase after awards or Michelin stars or what have you. I’ve been in this business 30-plus years, and I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin.”

Hugo Gutierrez, owner of the Silo Event Center where Sans Murs was based, said he had been wanting to add a restaurant concept and that mutual acquaintances put him together with Wilson.

“We hit it off from the start,” Gutierrez said. “He told me about his background and some of the things we could do together to make the Silo a true destination. He had such a unique concept, one that was innovative and exciting, and I would love to be able to keep that dream alive.”

Gutierrez has established a GoFundMe account to raise funds to help the family cover funeral costs.

Wilson is survived by his six children, Jacob Wilson, Clifford (Ford) Hawkinson (Kaitlyn), Elaine De Moulin (Zach), Mia Wilson, Westley Wilson and Sophia Wilson; his mother, Pamela Sherman, stepfather, John Sherman, father Don Wilson and stepmother Karen Wilson; sister Bethany Cabellero (Michael), brother Erick Ekstrand; step-siblings Lisa McCaul (Todd Whitney), David Wilson (Theresa), Jim Wilson (Deloris) and Michelle Olson (Cody); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Paul H. Wilson Scholarship Fund, which will help disadvantaged youths, at Oklahoma State University-IT in Okmulgee. To donate: osugiving.com.

