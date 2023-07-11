Franco Vivacqua learned at a very early age what it takes to make even a simple dish memorable.

“When I was a kid, if my mom was going to be late from work, she’d asked me to make something for supper,” Vivacqua said. “It might be a simple pasta dish, but every time I did that, my father would take a bite and ask, ‘Who made this?’

“Same thing when I was working at other restaurants,” he said. “I would be following the same recipes as the other cooks, using the exact same ingredients, and I’d have the bosses coming over, asking me what I did different. And really, the only thing that was different was the passion I had for the food.”

FRANCO'S PIZZA AND TRATTORIA 527 W. Washington St., Broken Arrow 918-258-6464 francospizzaandtrattoria.com Food: 3½ stars Service: 3 stars Atmosphere: 2 stars (on a scale of 0 to 5 stars) Cost: $$ ($=inexpensive to $$$$=very expensive) Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes Noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. All major credit cards accepted.

Vivacqua recounts this anecdote during a short lull in business at his Broken Arrow restaurant, Franco’s Pizza and Trattoria. It’s located in a small strip shopping center just east of the intersection of Washington Street and Elm Place (or 91st and 161st Streets, if going by Tulsa designations), and it can be easy to miss.

But since opening here last year, a lot of people have made the effort to locate the place, with some telling Vivacqua they’ve driven for hours just to sample his food, which draws from his native Chicago as well as his family’s ancestral home of Calabria, Italy.

“I have no idea how these people who drive all this way have heard about us,” Vivacqua said. “But we get people all the time who tell they’ve spent three, four hours just to get here. We’re also blessed that we have a lot of regulars, people we see at least once a week, if not more. And that’s what I want, for this to be people’s neighborhood restaurant.”

And, in Vivacqua’s mind, this success is due to the fact that his own passion for the food he makes comes through in every dish.

“It’s the passion behind the food that made the food good,” he said. “For some people, making food is just a job, a business. That’s true, but for me it’s also a passion. I really love food, love making food, and nothing makes me happier than seeing people enjoy the food I make for them.”

If there is a kind of religious fervor to the way Vivacqua expresses himself, it may be due in part to the fact that he is working on a graduate degree in divinity at Rhema.

Vivacqua grew up in Chicago, and learned about cooking in part by spending time with his mother and grandmother in the family kitchen, and also be accompanying his father, Constantino, when he would perform at various restaurants and nightspots around the city.

“My father always wanted to be a singer, but his father insisted he needed to get a real job,” Vivacqua said. “So he became a tailor, and was the number one tailor in Chicago. But he would practice his guitar in his shop whenever he had a spare moment. At first I went along to carry the equipment, but later I would accompany him on guitar. And all that time, I was hanging out in restaurants, and the chefs would take me under their wings and teach me things. I just kind of absorbed it all.”

He opened his first restaurant in the late 1990s in Chicago, and ultimately owned a string of seven restaurants. But economic hardships and skyrocketing rents in the city ultimately led Vivacqua to sell and shutter his restaurants and take some time away from the business.

Then a friend living in Broken Arrow, with whom Vivacqua had done missionary work in China, encouraged him to come to Oklahoma.

“He said there was no one here doing the kind of thing I did, that had the authenticity I worked to have,” he said. Originally, Franco’s operated out of the Chapel on the Hill church in Broken Arrow, but when his friend decided to leave Oklahoma, Vivacqua scouted around and found Franco’s current location.

It’s not a large place; about a baker’s dozen or so two-top and four-top tables, adorned with red and white tablecloths, fill the dining area. The other half of the public space is currently used for storage of chairs, tables and a a steam table set-up. The walls are painting yellow, with images of faux bricks and grapevines, while one wall is filled with photos of Vivacqua’s family, including images of his father in the company of stars such as Tony Bennett and Paul Sorvino.

Chicago is known for its deep-dish pizzas, and Franco’s offers these pies, although because of the time it takes to prepare and bake them, it’s wise to order deep-dish pies ahead of time even if one plans to dine in.

“We made just about everything in house — our sauces, our pasta, our sausage, our pastries,” Vivacqua said. “When you’re doing that, sometimes things can take a while.”

To avoid too much of a wait, we chose other options during our visits. The Calabrese pizza ($15.99 for a 12-inch pie) falls between deep-dish and the cracker-thin crust for which Chicago is also known. The crust is thicker, resembling the sturdiness of a tart shell, and comes topped with basil, olive oil, sausage and a fresh tomato sauce.

Calabria is famed for its chili peppers, and there is a definite bit of heat in the sauce at Franco’s, the sort that lingers tantalizing at the back of the throat. Vivacqua said his original sauce recipe was much spicier, but he’s dialed back the intensity after “too many people said we were setting their mouths on fire.”

We paired this with a Caprese salad ($7.99), with sliced tomatoes, basil leaves and discs of fresh mozzarella shingled together and drizzled with a lovely balsamic reduction. The addition of Grana Padana cheese gilded this lily a bit too much, making some bites extremely salty.

On the other hand, the arancini ($7.99) was just about perfect. A tennis ball-sized orb of rice wrapped around cheese and ground beef, breaded and deep-fried, then liberally covered with the house red sauce was exceptional mix of flavors and textures.

At a second visit, we split an order of the spaghetti with meatballs ($14.99) and a 12-inch thin-crust Margarita pizza ($15.99). Vivacqua uses the same recipe for all pizza crusts, and this preparation resulted in a light, cracker-crisp crust with just enough char.

The spaghetti and meatballs came in a large bowl filled with red sauce and topped with five golf ball-sized meatballs that were dense in texture and mildly flavored. The pasta was cooked to a perfect al dente. At the photo shoot for this article, we were able to sample two of the pasta specials offered on weekends: a rigatoni in a vodka cream sauce, and a spaghetti carbonara, made with imported guinciale (cured pork cheek) that Vivacqua imports from Italy.

Desserts include house-made cannoli, cheesecake and tiramisu, which came to the table in a serving about the size of a cinderblock.

“That’s one portion,” Vivacqua said. “My family’s from Calabria, in the south of Italy, and it’s known for big portions, the heartier sauces, lots of spice. As you travel north in Italy, you’ll notice the portions getting smaller, until you might as well be eating in France.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.