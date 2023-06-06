Oklahoma City chef Andrew Black was named the Best Chef in the Southwest at the 2023 James Beard Awards, which were presented Monday.

Black is chef and co-owner of Grey Sweater, which offers seven- and 10-course tasting menus that change daily, and which feature ingredients from around the world.

The restaurant, located 100 N.E. Fourth St., gets its name in part from an article of clothing of which Black was fond, as well as his philosophy of serving dishes that transcend the usual culinary boundaries in a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere.

Black, along with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, was one of two Oklahoma City chefs up for the award, along with chefs from restaurants in Las Vegas and New Mexico (the Southwest region also includes Arizona).

Three Tulsa area chefs — Lisa Becklund of FarmBar, Ben Alexander of Mr. Kim's, and Paul Wilson, now of Sans Murs — were among the semi-finalists for this year's awards.

The Best Chef awards were created to honor "chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community," according to the award's official description.

This is the second year Black has up for a James Beard Award; he was a semi-finalist in 2022.

For more information on the restaurant go to greysweaterokc.com.

