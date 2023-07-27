James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Not Your Grandma's Cupcakes has announced on its Facebook page that it will close its storefront shop at 1810 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow on Aug. 5.

The shop, founded by Sheila Hulsman, opened in 2012, and specializes in uniquely named treats, such as Espresso Yourself, Lemon the Dream and Sin Is In.

"This is not an easy decision to make," Hulsman writes in the post, "as I have loved seeing your faces every day and being part of your family memories. Unfortunately though, our lease is not being extended due to a Harvest Church expansion. We have attempted to find another location to continue, however due to budgeting it is not in the cards at this time."

Hulsman wrote that the shop will continue to fulfill custom orders for cakes, cupcakes and other items, and will continue to operate its food truck at Tigerlily's Emporium, 115 E. El Paso St. in Broken Arrow, a few days each week.

"Guys, let me assure you, we aren’t going away," Hulsman said. "Our customer service and quality of work will still be just the same as it’s always been. We just won’t have a storefront for the time being."

Those wishing to place custom orders may call 918-251-7346, or send a direct message via the shop's Facebook page, facebook.com/NYGCupcakes.