The last time Rachel Cope opened a restaurant in Tulsa, everything seemed to go perfectly.

She had a concept that had already proven to be very successful in its original Oklahoma City location. She was serving a product that had garnered her and her staff national recognition in the food world. And she had an enviable location — right next door to Tulsa’s iconic concert venue, the Cain’s Ballroom.

There was just one small problem. The Tulsa location of Cope’s Empire Slice House, 417 N. Main St., opened on March 10, 2020.

“For the first five or so days, it was wonderful,” Cope said, with a rueful laugh. “The next nine months, on the other hand, that got a little tricky.”

Just days after opening its doors, Empire Slice House — along with just about every business in the country — had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until November 2020 that the restaurant was able to return to full service.

The ongoing construction in the area, surrounding the long-awaited opening of the OKPOP museum and the condominium complex across the street from the restaurant, has created a whole new array of obstacles to overcome, Cope said.

“But people have found us throughout all of this, and Cain’s Ballroom starting to host events again has been a big boost for us,” Cope said.

On Wednesday, Cope officially opened the newest restaurant of her 84 Hospitality Group — Empire Slice Shop, located at 1502 E. 11th St.

It’s the third Empire Slice Shop in the state (the other two are in Oklahoma City, where Cope’s 84 Hospitality Group is based), and the 10th restaurant Cope and her company has opened in its 10-year history.

84 Hospitality Group also currently runs three Empire Slice Houses (Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Edmond), as well as the Oklahoma City concepts Rev Tacos & Good Times, Goro Ramen, Burger Punk and the soon-to-be opened Ramen Remix.

While the new restaurant will have a similar menu to the Empire Slice House, there are a couple of notable differences between the two establishments.

“Empire Slice House is a full-service restaurant, with full bar service,” Cope said. “We call our restaurants ‘hangouts,’ and that’s the vibe we wanted, where people could enjoy pizza and a beverage in a fun atmosphere.

“The Empire Slice Shop is counter-service concept that focuses more on to-go business, with pizza-by-the-slice,” she said. “Of course, if people want to dine in, we welcome that, too. And while we offer beer and wine at the Slice Shop, it doesn’t have the full bar and cocktails that we have at the Slice House.”

Each day, five different pizzas are available by the slice at Empire Slice Shop. Cheese and pepperoni are the constants, while the other three change each day, and are drawn from the restaurant’s signature, pop-culture-named pies, such as the Notorious P.I.G., topped with four types of pork-based proteins; the Ghostface Killah, which has a sauce made with fiery ghost peppers; and the RBG Supreme, a vegetarian offering with spinach, bell peppers, roasted tomatoes and red onion. (Vegan cheese is available for a $1 upcharge.)

Slices are $4.25 each, and Cope said that for many people, a single slice is enough. All Empire Slice pies are 20 inches in diameter.

“I say that a slice of our pizza is as big as your face, no matter how big your face may be,” Cope said.

Empire Slice House’s success led to it being named Independent Pizzeria of the Year in 2018 by Pizza Today, the pizza industry’s leading publication. But for Cope, the best reward has been hearing diners from the northeast of the country say the pizza at Empire Slice is comparable to the best New York City pizza.

“For me,” she said, “that’s maybe the best compliment we could get.”

Cope’s success in the restaurant is the result of what she calls a “happy accident.” A native of Ada, Cope and her family moved to Jenks when she was in the first grade. She graduated from Jenks High School, where she was a standout softball player, and in her senior year at Oklahoma City University helped the team win its eighth NAIA national title in 2007.

She majored in political science and pre-law at OCU but decided to pursue other interests before starting law school.

“I started thinking about the things I was really passionate about,” Cope said. “That list included art, music, people, food and booze — the order of importance might change from day to day, but those were pretty constant. So I started trying to think of something that would let me bring all these things together.”

That was about the time Cope entered a contest in Oklahoma City to take ownership of a former laundromat in the city’s Plaza District. Her first proposal didn’t make the cut, but when the winner wasn’t able to reach an agreement, the contest people asked Cope if she had another idea.

“And I said ‘pizza,’” she said, laughing. “Of course, I had no idea how to make pizza. So I did an Internet search and found the Tony Gemignani’s International School of Pizza in San Francisco. My mother and stepfather put up the money to get to San Francisco, and I spent several months there learning everything I could.”

Two principles of pizza that Cope learned is using the best quality ingredients and making sure to have the crust just right.

“After all, what is pizza without the crust?” she said. “It’s the foundation of everything, and if you don’t have a great crust, you can’t have a great pizza. We’re using the same recipes for our crust and our sauce that we’ve had since day one.

“We get our tomatoes from a farm in California that hand-picks its crop, and we use only full-milk mozzarella,” she said. “Those two things are the most expensive items we use. I know there are cheaper alternatives out there, but we don’t want to compromise our quality.”

Cope said she is considering bringing some of her other concepts to Tulsa and has her eye on another potential location that, like Empire Slice Shop, will be located on the midtown stretch of Route 66.

Should that ambition be realized, Cope said the concept would not be the group’s burger restaurant.

“We’re all big Elliott Nelson fans, and Howdy Burger is just a block away,” she said. “He’s got the burger business along this stretch pretty well taken care of, but we have some other ideas that might work well here.”

