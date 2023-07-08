Several new tenants set to take up residence within the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., as well as in the adjacent Shops at Mother Road, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., ranging from new iterations of well-established business to new concepts just getting started.

One shop already opened in a new retail outlet for Southwood Home & Garden, located in the Shops at Mother Road.

In the coming weeks, this facility will see the opening of a new Visit Tulsa Visitors Center, offering those trekking along Route 66 a one-stop shop to learn about our fair city. The Visit Tulsa Center is set to open July 12.

Later this summer, Gambill’s Jewish Deli will open in the space that formerly held Gambill’s Wine and Coffee.

Joining the lineup of restaurants and retail outlets in the Mother Road Market itself will be a pop-up shop for the Circle Cinema, which will take over the market’s Limited Time Only retail space during the month of July, as the historic theater celebrates its 95th birthday.

Later this summer, pure food + juice, which has been offering plant-based foods and beverages on Brookside for many years, will open a shop within Mother Road Market.

“It has been an exciting summer at Mother Road Market with several local businesses planting roots on the Mother Road Market campus,” said Brian Paschal, CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “These new additions are going to continue to diversify the unique cuisine and creative retail concepts available to Tulsans and travelers visiting Mother Road Market and we are looking forward to supporting all of them in their entrepreneurial journey.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.