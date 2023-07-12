Michael Woolf figured there had to be something special about the chicken served at Pollo Campero when he learned some of his employees were driving from Oklahoma City to Houston for take-out orders.

"We have about 40 to 45 people who are originally from Guatemala, and they were constantly talking about this chicken," said Woolf, who is one of the partners behind the Oklahoma City City Bites restaurants.

"They'd use their days off to drive down to Houston and back — a 14-hour round trip — and come back with these 20-piece orders of fried chicken," he said. "They would bring back 70, 80 orders at a time."

When Woolf finally made a trip himself to a Pollo Compero outlet and sampled what was offered, he knew he wanted to bring it back to Oklahoma.

"It took a bit of negotiating, but we managed to win the exclusive franchise rights for Oklahoma," he said. "We're planning to open at least five stores in the next 10 years."

Woolf and his partners opened the first Pollo Campero in Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, followed by a second location that opened about three months ago in Yukon. The third location opened July 1 in Tulsa, at 7819 E. Admiral Place.

The restaurant sits on the site that had been a short-lived Dairy Queen outlet, and a Pancho's Mexican Buffet before that.

Woolf said the partners had considered a number of possible locations, but in the end thought the Admiral Place spot was the best.

"Tulsa has a pretty substantial Guatemalan community, which is kind of centered around the 31st and 129th (Streets) area," he said. "So our store is in about a 10- to 12-minute radius from there."

A recent lunchtime visit might make one think the entirety of that community, and then some, had descended up Pollo Campero, as the parking lot was almost full, and the location was ringed by cars in the drive-through lane.

Most of those inside the store appeared to be waiting for their to-go orders to be filled, so we had little difficulty in placing our order and finding a booth.

One orders and pays at the register, with utensils and drinks (which include Pepsi products along with a trio of "fresh drinks" such as horchata) being self-serve.

Our four-piece meal ($13.79) could be ordered with all fried chicken, all grilled chicken or a combination of both. We went with a mix of the two, ordering as our sides the sweet plantains and the yucca fries.

Dine-in orders, served on actual plates, are delivered to the table, and ours arrived fairly quickly. Rather than the expected arrangement of breast, wing, thigh and drumstick, our order include a fried drumstick and thigh, and two grilled thighs. This was by no means a bad thing.

Woolf said the bone-in fried chicken is the restaurant's signature, based on a recipe created by the Guatemalan family that started Pollo Campero.

"It really just stands apart from any other fried chicken you can think of," he said.

The texture of the crust is close to that of original recipe Kentucky Fried Chicken — darkly colored but not crispy, which hints at it being pressure-cooked — and whatever number of herbs and spices are used, it is obvious that curry powder is one of the most prominently used.

The grilled chicken had more of a citrus flavor, with flecks of charred herbs, but it was as flavorful and juicy as the fried chicken. The sweet plantains had a texture and flavor somewhat reminiscent of lightly candied yams, while the thick battered yucca fries had no real flavor beyond a certain starchiness. Perhaps some sort of dipping sauce would have enlivened them.

Pollo Campero also offers boneless white meat nuggets, chicken breast sandwiches, salads, chicken-filled empanadas and full-meal bowls.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday. At present, the location is not accepting online orders, but takeaway can be ordered by calling 918-576-6696. us.campero.com.

McDonald's, Bama unveil new pie

Tulsa's Bama Pie Company has been supplying McDonald's with its pies since 1968, beginning with fondly remembered fried apple pie. This week, the two companies debuted their first new flavor in five years: Cookies and Crème.

The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust. Pies will officially go on sale between July 14 and July 21 at select locations across the United States.

However, as Tulsa is the home of Bama Pie, the Tulsa area McDonald’s were the first restaurants in the country to get the pies, which go on sale once individual restaurants deplete their current supply of the chain's current special dessert, the Strawberries and Crème Pie.

SoBahn82 at Takeover Kitchen

SoBahn82 will return to Mother Road Market's Takeover Kitchen, serving up Korean curry and Japanese katsu (fried chicken cutlets), Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at the food hall, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

SoBahn82 is the pop-up concept developed by the Kim family, which owned the SoBahn Korean Cuisine and Sushi at 7315 S. Memorial Drive. It has been featured several times over the past couple of years at the Takeover Kitchen, a space within Mother Road Market that gives participants in the Kitchen 66 restaurant incubator program and other food entrepreneurs the chance to sell their wares.

In 2021, the Kim family announced that it was endeavoring to open a brick-and-mortar location for its SoBahn82 concept in downtown Tulsa. In a Tulsa World story, the restaurant owners said the "82" added to the restaurant's name is used in Korean text messages to mean "hurry up."

Vendors sought for Mid-Week Market

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is looking for potential vendors for a new Downtown Mid-Week Market that will be held this fall at Chapman Green, 600 S. Main St.

The market will provide fresh foods from area growers, goods from artisans and makers, and programming that will feature local artists and performers.

Tentative dates for the 10-week pilot season are Sept. 13 to Nov. 15, from approximately 4-7 p.m., to allowdowntown employees, residents and visitors to shop the market and to enjoy local entertainment at a centrally located public park.

Potential vendors are asked to take a survey about the Downtown Mid-Week Market at DowntownTulsa.com/Market or surveymonkey.com/r/PKQP8RF. Vendor fees will be waived for the fall pilot season.

