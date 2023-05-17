A new version of En Fuego, the upscale Latin cuisine restaurant that anchored the northern end of Brookside in the early 2000s, will open in the restaurant space of the Guthrie Green this summer.

Andrea Leitch, vice president of marketing and communications for Guthrie Green, said the new restaurant will be a partnership between the park and restaurateur Greg Hughes, owner of the In the Raw restaurants in Tulsa.

“Greg has also been managing the food and beverage program at LowDown,” Leitch said, referring to the live jazz spot in the Tulsa Arts District that, like the Guthrie Green and Gathering Place, is under the auspices of George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Tulsa Community Foundation.

Construction is to begin later this month, with the restaurant opening sometime this summer.

Leitch said the new restaurant will draw its culinary inspirations from the Baja California of Mexico, featuring fresh seafood.

It will also have a bar that Leitch said will feature “the largest collection of top-shelf tequilas in the state,” which will be employed to create unique twists on the margarita.

Leitch said that, while the new En Fuego will be an entity unto itself, “The restaurant will be partnering with us for many of the events that we have planned for the Guthrie Green.”

The original En Fuego was in operation from 2002 to 2005 at 3301 S. Peoria Ave. The Tulsa World awarded it three and half stars (a four-star rating system was used at the time), and praised the restaurant for its “traditional Latin dishes with gourmet touches, almost three dozen tequilas and a glitzy yet casual atmosphere.”

In 2012, it was announced that a new En Fuego would open near the intersection of 61st Street and Sheridan Road, but those plans never came to fruition.

The site that En Fuego will occupy has been home to several restaurant concepts since the park opened to the public in 2012.

Lucky’s on the Green was the first eatery in the space, followed by Mr. Nice Guys, Green-Wich Sammie Shop & Market, and EnjoyaBowl.

Guthrie Green is located at 111 E. Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District.