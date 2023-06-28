The newest franchise of Crumbl Cookies will open to the public Friday, June 30, at 7890 E. 106th Place South.

This will be the third Tulsa area outlet of the Utah-based chain, which specializes in unique flavors of cookies, ranging from Key Lime Pie and S'Mores, to Buttermilk Pancake and Cornbread. The stores rotate flavors weekly from among more than 275 choices.

Matt Kelsey is the franchise owner. He and his wife grew up in Tulsa and decided to return here to start their first business together.

"We look forward to introducing our open baking concept along with our weekly rotating menu, and can’t wait to bring Crumbl’s mission to Tulsa," Kelsey said in a statement.

The shop is expected to provide more than 60 jobs.

Hours for the shop are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

The shop will be offering only in-person sales during the first five days of its grand opening. Beginning Wednesday, July 5, the shop will be offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

This week, the store is featuring Wedding Cake, Peanut Butter Blossom, Galaxy Brownie, Fruit Pizza and Classic Pink Sugar, in addition to Milk Chocolate Chip.