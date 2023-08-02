James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fazenda Gaúcha, a Brazilian-style steakhouse, has opened in west Tulsa at 6263 Oklahoma 66.

The location had previously served as home to the once-fabled Avalon Steakhouse, which opened there in 2004, as well as Go West, which operated there from 2011 to 2014.

According to the restaurant’s website, this is the second Fazenda Gaúcha to open in the United States. The first location is in Bedford, Texas.

Fazenda Gaúcha offers a variety of flame-grilled meats, which are brought to the table on long, sword-like skewers; servers wielding long knives slice off portions for the diners.

Selections include picanha, a top sirloin cap that is particularly prized amongst Brazilian steak lovers, as well as rib-eye steak, chicken, lamb and linguiça, a traditional Portuguese sausage.

The restaurant also offers a large salad bar that can accompany the meal or serve as a meal in and of itself. Desserts include flan, crème brûlée and “fireball cheesecake.”

Cost is $41.99 per person for dinner and $26.99 per person for salad bar only. Lunch prices are $29.99 for the full meal and $21.99 for salad bar only.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations are highly recommended. 539-867-4850, fazendagaucha.com/tulsa.

