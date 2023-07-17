The Johnny Mullenax Band will headline the 10th annual Horton Records Rock ’n Folk ’n Chili Cook-off, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cain’s Ballroom.

The show will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include performances from Pilgrim, Carter Sampson, Helen Kelter Skelter, Cassie Latshaw and the Manta Rays.

Tickets are on $20 in advance or $25 day of show. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $200, plus fees. Kids 12-under are free. Proceeds from the all-ages event will support Oklahoma musicians and music projects through the Tulsa-based nonprofit Horton Records.

“We’re excited to celebrate a decade of the Rock ‘n Folk ‘n Chili Cookoff,” Brian Horton, president of Horton Records, said in a news release. “Our focus at Horton Records has always been: musicians first, community always, and this event embodies that philosophy. It’s amazing to see so many familiar faces returning every year. It’s such a special night for the musicians and the community who supports them.”

In addition to the musical performances from Oklahoma artists, the event features chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants, food trucks, door prizes, live art, raffles and silent auctions.

Past chili winners include Ike’s Chili, Two Guys One Pot, The Wurst and Frank and Lola’s. The 2023 chili lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendees can vote for their favorite chili. The grand prize winner will receive an authentic title belt along with boxing gloves, wraps and a three-month gym membership courtesy of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym.

Donations of non-perishable food and coats will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission. All event tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, while supplies last.

Horton Records was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalist in the arts and humanities category. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits’ ONE Awards honor 21 nonprofits throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities.

In 2022, the label released a groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Produced by Jeremy Charles, the project is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations’ Commemoration Fund.