Tulsa's Mother Road Market was named the country's top food hall, in a poll conducted by USA Today.

The facility at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. beat out food halls from St. Louis, San Antonio, Nashville, Baltimore and San Diego for its "fantastic selections of eateries," as well as its positive contributions to the community.

A group of 12 travel and food journalists submitted nominations for the poll, with finalists selected by the editors of USA Today's 10Best section. Readers were then asked to vote for their favorites.

The poll results, which appeared on the USA Today's website Friday, said of Mother Road Market: "In addition to 15 vendors serving up everything from sushi to Oklahoma barbecue, the Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe offers a rotating opportunity for budding food entrepreneurs to strut their stuff. 10Best contributor Jacky Runice says, 'Don't leave without a lick of Honeycomb Lavender or Ooey Gooey Butter Cake ice cream at Big Dipper Creamery.'"

Oklahoma's first food hall, the Mother Road Market is a project of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. It opened in 2018, in a building that was originally used as a distribution center for grocery retailers.

"We truly could not have achieved this honor without our amazing Mother Road Market staff, food + retail merchants, Kitchen 66 family, the Tulsa community and MRM fans near and far! Thank you, thank you, thank you," Mother Road Market said via social media Friday.

