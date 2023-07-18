The facility at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. beat out food halls in St. Louis, San Antonio, Nashville, Baltimore and San Diego with its “fantastic selections of eateries,” as well as its positive contributions to the community.

As a way of saying thank you to the Tulsa community for all of the support in bringing home this award, the first 500 visitors on both Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Big Dipper Creamery from their mobile ice cream cart which will be set up next to the “Get Your Kicks” mural at the south end of Mother Road Market. This opportunity is first come, first served and will kick off at 2 p.m. each day.