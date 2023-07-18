Tulsa’s Mother Road Market is celebrating being named the country’s top food hall by USA Today with a celebration this weekend.

The facility at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. beat out food halls in St. Louis, San Antonio, Nashville, Baltimore and San Diego with its “fantastic selections of eateries,” as well as its positive contributions to the community.

A group of 12 travel and food journalists submitted nominations for the poll, with finalists selected by the editors of USA Today’s 10Best section. Readers were then asked to vote for their favorites.

As a way of saying thank you to the Tulsa community for all of the support in bringing home this award, the first 500 visitors on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Big Dipper Creamery from their mobile ice cream cart. It will be set up next to the “Get Your Kicks” mural at the south end of Mother Road Market. This opportunity is first come, first served and will kick off at 2 p.m. each day.

To read more from USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, visit bit.ly/mrm10bestwinner. For more information about Mother Road Market and this weekend's celebration, please visit facebook.com/motherroadmarket.

Second Ziggi's Coffee opens

The second Ziggi's Coffee location in Tulsa opened on Tuesday at 9712 E. 92nd St. The first location is at 6134 S. Memorial Drive.

This is the first location for local franchise owners Brian and Leigh-Anne Crites.

“Our goal is to build a team that can provide our guests with the best part of their day,” said Brian and Leigh-Anne Crites. “We are looking forward to serving our customers with exceptional care and convenience.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a grand-opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, where guests will be treated to a free 16-ounce drink. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages, from coffee classics to energy infusions, an assortment of food options and a menu featuring kid-friendly items.

Foxy Tacos closes

Foxy Tacos, 1529 E. 15th St., has closed, according to its web page. The site states: "Thank you for the love! We'll be back soon with something exciting for Cherry Street."

Foxy Tacos is a restaurant concept from Chandler Hospitality Group. The company got its start 30 years ago with the first RibCrib location and has locations throughout the state, as well as in Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, New Mexico, Mississippi and Florida.

The restaurant is described as “a fast-casual fusion of barbecue, Tex-Mex and Southwestern flavors.”

Ticket on sale for MIX at Philbrook

Philbrook MIX is back and celebrating 11 years of artful cocktails Sept. 15. Tickets are on sale now at philbrook.org/mix

Enjoy craft cocktails from 10 of the hottest bartenders around Tulsa as they compete for the best original drink of the night. Now in its 11th year, MIX invites guests to relish in music and mixology while celebrating a creative and connected community through art and gardens.

For packages including early access to MIX, annual Philbrook Membership, corporate benefits and more, check out the patron and sponsor options.

Braum's offers new sandwiches, combo meal

Braum’s is spicing things up for summer with a new burger and chicken sandwiches, plus a new value combo meal featuring a menu favorite.

Braum’s Sweet ‘n Spicy Gouda Burger and Chicken Sandwiches offers a balance of sweet and savory flavor with just enough kick.

The Sweet ‘n Spicy Gouda Burger and Chicken Sandwiches come on Braum’s fresh-baked multi-grain bun, topped with Gouda cheese, jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Head Country’s Apple Habañero BBQ sauce. The chicken sandwiches come with grilled, crispy or spicy crispy chicken.

Braum’s new Crave and Save Combo deal is $8.69. It comes with a double bacon cheeseburger, medium fries or yogurt, and a medium drink. Customers can also upgrade their drink to a small shake or malt at no additional charge.

More closings

• Casa Grande, 3302 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, has "temporarily closed" shortly after marking its first anniversary. A post on social media cited "matters beyond our will" but encouraged patrons to keep an eye out for its reopening.

• Egg Roll Chef, 2157 S. Sheridan Road

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.