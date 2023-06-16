This will likely be the weekend that summer makes itself truly felt in Oklahoma, with forecasters predicting temperatures hovering in the vicinity of triple digits and humidity to such a degree that walking outside will feel as if one has been wrapped in a steaming wet blanket.

And yet — people still gotta eat, which is why the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has come up with a quintet of recipes designed to make getting dinner on the table, and helping everyone keep their cool, a little easier.

A popular summertime supper is a seafood boil, loaded with vegetables, seafood and spices. But with a bit of ingenuity and some MIO Coalition ingredients, one doesn’t need a beachside boiling pot to create this meal at home.

This month’s recipes also include a couple of classic desserts dressed up with local ingredients, as well as two cooling beverages — one for adults, and one for all ages, and both made using Oklahoma-brand sodas.

For more information on the Made in Oklahoma, as well as where to find its members’ products: miocoalition.com.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

1 stick Hiland Salted Butter, melted

6 minced garlic cloves

2 tablespoons creole seasoning

2 pounds Mountain View Meat Co. Cajun-Style Andouille Sausage, sliced

2 pounds tri-colored mini-potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 ears corn, husks and silks removed, cut into segments

2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

⅓ cup Scissortail Farms parsley

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray two large baking sheets with nonstick baking spray.

2. In a small bowl, combine melted butter with garlic and creole seasoning.

3. In a medium bowl, toss together the sausage and potatoes with half the butter mixture. Spread onto baking sheets. Add ears of corn. Cook 25 minutes.

4. Toss shrimp with the remaining butter mixture. Remove baking sheets from oven. Add shrimp to both sheets. Place back in oven, cooking for 8 minutes or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

¹⁄³ cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

²⁄³ cup packed brown sugar

1 medium pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into rounds

3 large Equally Yolked Eggs, separated, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

¹⁄³ cup pineapple juice

1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

9 maraschino cherries

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In an ungreased 9-inch square baking pan, combine butter and brown sugar. Arrange pineapple slices in a single layer over sugar. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until thick and lemon-colored. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Blend in vanilla and reserved pineapple juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to batter, beating well.

3. In a small bowl, using clean beaters, beat egg whites on high speed until stiff peaks form; fold into batter. Spoon into pan.

4. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before inverting onto serving plate. Place a cherry in the center of each pineapple slice.

Summer Fruit Tart

For the pastry:

1½ cups Chisolm Trail Milling Co. White Whole Wheat Flour

¼ cup sugar

1 stick Hiland butter, cut into small pieces

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup ice cold water

1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

For the fruit mixture:

½ cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans, coarsely ground

1½-2 pounds assorted stone fruit (peaches, plums, nectarines), thinly sliced.

½ pint fresh raspberries

¼ cup sugar

1 Hansen’s egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon sugar

1. Make a pastry crust: Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor, and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the vinegar, water and vanilla and process until dough just begins to form. Turn out onto a clean surface, and gently bring the dough together. Shape into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the pastry between 2 sheets of nonstick baking paper to a 14- by 16-inch oval, and about ⅛-inch thick. Place on a large lightly greased baking tray lined with nonstick baking paper.

3. Spread pastry flat and sprinkle with ground pecans, leaving a 5-centimeter border.

4. Place the stone fruits and sugar in a large bowl and toss to coat. Top the pecans with the fruit mixture, discarding any excess liquid, and fold over the edges of the pastry, pressing lightly to seal.

5. Brush the pastry with the egg and sprinkle with sugar. Refrigerate for 10 minutes or until firm. Cook for 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Serve with Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream.

Summer Sparkler

½ gallon Hiland Dairy Raspberry Sherbet

1 (12-oz) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate

2 cans OKC Soda Co. Lemon Lime Soda, chilled

4 cups (1 quart) rosé wine, chilled

1. Set out sherbet so it’s slightly softened before making the drinks.

2. In a 2-quart size pitcher, combine pink lemonade concentrate, soda and wine. Stir to combine.

3. Pour into individual sugar-rimmed glasses. Add a scoop of sherbet to each glass. Stir, or leave the sherbet on top. Garnish with fresh Scissortail Farms mint or raspberries. Also good served over crushed ice.

Old Time Soda Floats

1 Carton Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream

6 cans soda from Okola-homa Soda or OKC Soda Co. Soda (flavors include Root Beer, Orange, Cream Soda, Strawberry, Cherry and more)

Hiland Whipped Cream

Fresh Fruit for Garnish

1. Dish generous portions of ice cream into 6 large chilled mugs or glasses.

2. Pour a can of soda over the top of each mug, allowing it to settle a little and fill.

3. Top with whipped topping and garnish with fruit.

