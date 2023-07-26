Two Tulsa restaurants were chosen as winners of the 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.

Lowood Modern Woodfire, 817 E. Third St., and the Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, were each awarded the Best of Award of Excellence, which honors restaurants whose wine lists offer a wide array of vintages from multiple wine-growing regions, as well as from specific wine producers, and superior presentation of wines at the restaurants.

Restaurants that earn this designation typically offer 350 or more selections, and are considered destinations for serious wine lovers.

The Polo Grill has long been praised for its superb wine program; in 2022, the restaurant was a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program. Wine Spectator noted that the Polo Grill's wine cellar is strong in wines from California, Washington and Oregon, as well as the Burgundy and Champagne regions of France.

Lowood was praised for its cellar that features vintages from California and France.

One other Oklahoma restaurant, Boulevard Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, was always awarded the Best of Award of Excellence.

Three other Oklahoma City restaurants — Flint in the Colcord Hotel, Thirty Nine Restaurant in the First Americans Museum, and Vast — were awarded the Award of Excellence. No Oklahoma restaurant earned the top designation, the Grand Award.

A total of 3,505 restaurants received awards this year.

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine, whose print publication reaches about 3 million readers worldwide. winespectator.com.

