The first of six new restaurants set to open in Oklahoma State Parks this month debuted May 17, when the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department held a grand opening ribbon-cutting event for the Lookout Kitchen at Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore.

A total of six Lookout Kitchens are scheduled to open at parks around the state, with five of those openings taking place before the Memorial Day weekend.

Restaurants at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, Roman Nose State Park in in Watonga and Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow will be open by Memorial Day.

The Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf location will open in July after the conclusion of the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute Camp.

“We set an ambitious goal of having the state park restaurants open by Memorial Day weekend, and the Lookout Kitchen has exceeded all of our expectations every step of the way,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to open restaurants in state parks,” Zumwalt said. “As Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors make plans for the best summer ever, the Lookout Kitchen will help attract more visitors to our state parks than ever before.”

The Lookout Kitchen is operated by La Ratatouille restaurant group, an Oklahoma-based company that has operated restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and catering services around the state. During the summer months, the restaurants will be open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The breakfast menu will be served until 10:30 a.m. each day.

“It’s an honor to be trusted to serve the state of Oklahoma, its residents and visitors at The Lookout Kitchen,” said J.P. Wilson, owner and operator of La Ratatouille restaurant group. “As guests take time to unplug from their daily routines and spend time outdoors at Oklahoma’s state parks, we’re certain that our restaurants will exceed expectations in both quality and service, and offer a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to share a meal and connect with each other.”

The Lookout Kitchens replace the restaurant concept that was awarded in 2021 to Swadley’s, an Oklahoma City barbecue chain, for a series of Foggy Bottom Kitchens. The Swadley’s contract was canceled in 2022, amid allegations of fiscal mismanagement, which have led to lawsuits, countersuits and criminal investigations.

