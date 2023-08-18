James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Wolves are coming to the Riverside.

Philip and Danielle Phillips, owners of Lone Wolf Banh Mi and Chicken and the Wolf, have taken over the Sandbar restaurant at 1924 Riverside Drive.

The space was for many years home to the Blue Rose, and was recently — and briefly — reopened as the Sandbar.

"This is something we have been working on for a handful of months," Philip Phillips said. "It was a slow process because we needed to work out lease agreements that were beneficial to both parties, and then it had to go through the city, and finally through River Parks for everything to be approved."

The 5.5-acre property includes the restaurant, with an expansive patio that overlooks the Arkansas River, and another smaller building and open space, previously known as the Yard Bar, that has hosted live music.

Phillips said the main restaurant will be converted into a new iteration of the Lone Wolf Banh Mi concept.

"We've been working on an updated and expanded menu, as well as a change in our service model," he said. "We're planning to offer a full bar service, and we will be moving to table service with a completely reinvigorated menu.

"It's pretty exciting," Phillips said, "especially when you realize it's been 11 years since we started Lone Wolf as a food truck, and now we have two quick-service restaurants and are moving into full service."

The Yard Bar area will feature the Nashville-style hot chicken of Chicken and the Wolf, and Phillips said he also plans to have entertainment on site, as well as hosting other local food trucks.

"It's a way to keep in touch with our heritage," Phillips said.

Thirty parking spaces will be reserved for use by the new restaurant, which Phillips said could be open by early spring 2024.

