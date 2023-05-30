Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Renauld Porter recalls the first time he was tasked to make gumbo.

"I've been in the kitchen since I was about 13, but I had never tried to make gumbo before," Porter said. "There was going to be this potluck, and someone said that I needed to bring some gumbo."

Porter reached out to the women in his family, many of whom made this classic New Orleans stew on a regular basis, for advice.

"I took a little from one, a little from another, and put everything together," he said. "And when I tried it, I thought, 'Yeah, I got this.'"

If that original recipe is anything like the gumbo Porter now serves at LeRoux's Kitchen, I will have to agree with him.

LeRoux's Kitchen is the newest concept to open at Tulsa's Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., filling the space left vacant when Salt and Vinegar decamped to open a standalone spot, Salt and Lime Social.

Porter and partner Gabriela Casteñada are also recent graduates of the Kitchen 66 program, which like Mother Road Market is a project underwritten by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. Kitchen 66 is a food entrepreneur incubator, working to give aspiring restaurateurs the practical instruction necessary to operate a food business successfully.

LeRoux's Kitchen opened about six weeks ago, offering a menu focusing on some of the basics of Southern cooking in general, and New Orleans food more specifically: gumbo, fried chicken and fish, greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and desserts such as banana pudding.

"We also do specials all the time," said Casteñada. "We do things like shrimp and grits, éttouffée, and we have special things for brunch on the weekends."

A sign alerts customers that all food at LeRoux's is made to order, and so may take a bit of time to get to the customer. However, the wait times did not seem inordinately long during our visits, and getting freshly prepared food anyplace is always a plus.

To get back to that gumbo: The base model includes chicken and andouille sausage ($12 for a 16-oz. portion). To that one can add shrimp ($15), or shrimp and crab ($18).

We had the fully loaded version, which came with a small cluster of crab legs emerging from the container. Some of the legs were too small to make extracting any sliver of meat from them worthwhile, but the larger leg and claw, as well as the knuckle-like joint that had been attached to the crab's body, had a good amount of sweet and well-seasoned meat.

The broth itself was a dark brown color, a bit thinner in texture than other versions of gumbo I've sampled, but it was loaded with rich, complex flavor, and a gently warming heat that never overwhelmed the palate. The chunks of chicken were fall-apart tender, and the shrimp were perfectly cooked.

We also sampled a Honey Jalapeño Chicken & Fish Basket ($18), which included two hefty portions of white-meat chicken, two fish fillets, a dense yet flavorful cornbread muffin, along with a side of what LeRoux's Kitchen calls "Lagniappe Fries" ($5 if purchased separately).

"Lagniappe" is a word that has come to mean "a little something extra," and these chunks of potato certainly require something extra to prepare. According to Porter, the potatoes are first boiled and cooled, then breaded and fried to order, receiving a seasoning blend before being served.

They are dangerously tasty, even if the bits of rosemary in the seasoning can be a bit spiky. Equally good is the fish, coated in a cornmeal breading that is seasoned in a way that doesn't rely a great deal on salt.

"We use swai for our fish," Porter said. "It's from the catfish family, but it has a lighter, sweeter flavor. You don't get that muddy taste some catfish has."

The chicken and the fish are drizzled with a honey sauce that, in spite of the name, does not carry a great deal of heat. The jalapeño is more of a background presence, rather than an upfront taste.

"A lot of people when they think of Creole or Cajun food they think, 'Oh, it's so spicy,'" Porter said. "But we just want there to be that little bit of heat in there, as an accent.

"It's all about layering the flavors, how everything works together in a way to bring out the true taste of the fish, or the chicken, or the shrimp, whatever," he said.

Most of the recipes used at LeRoux's Kitchen have their roots in Porter and Casteñada's families. Casteñada, who oversees the desserts, said the recipes for the bread pudding and peach cobbler come from her mother and grandmother.

"A lot of what we serve is stuff we cook at the house," Porter said. "And that's the feeling I want people to get when they eat our food. I want to take people beyond Bourbon Street, back into the neighborhoods where people are happy to share whatever it is they're cooking.

"It's like we're saying, 'Y'all come with us — we'll feed you right, and take good care of you,' Porter said. "We are truly wanting to share love through the food we serve."

