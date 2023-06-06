There was a time when chef Tylisha Oliver-Thompson saw cooking primarily as a way to achieve a greater good.

“I was a foster parent for more than 10 years,” Oliver-Thompson said. “Most of the children were teenaged girls, and I created Simply De-Lish Catering as a way of helping these girls learn life skills — everything from organizational skills to money management, to learning how to turn their dreams into a career.”

While Simply De-lish Catering remains a going concern, Oliver-Thompson is focusing most of her creative energies on her first restaurant, Le Belle Restaurant and Events, which opened a little over a month ago in the Jenks Riverwalk.

Le Belle is in the space formerly occupied by Maryn’s Tap- house & Raw Bar (the awning over the restaurant’s patio area is still emblazoned with the previous occupant’s name). The interior of the space has undergone some renovations, primarily in the color scheme; the large, lighted words “Eat & Drink Craft” that were part of the original decor remain in place.

“I’m really not a brick-and-mortar kind of person,” Oliver-Thompson said. “That’s one reason why I enjoy the catering business so much. But I knew that if I ever did open a restaurant, I would want it to be here on the Riverwalk.

“I’m also a musician, and I’ve performed on the Riverwalk stage, at (Riverwalk mainstay) Los Cabos, and even here when it was Maryn’s, and I was always impressed by this area, and by the people here,” she said. “And when my partners, Mike Givens and Carmela Hill, decided to take the plunge, everything just seemed to fall into place.”

That falling into place was preceded, Oliver-Thompson said, with a year’s worth of work in developing the menu for what would become Le Belle.

“We knew we wanted to do a menu that focused on Southern comfort foods,” she said. “And I’m someone who loves food that looks as good as it tastes, so we take some time and effort with our presentations.

“And since Southern hospitality is all about welcoming everyone as if they’re family, we spent a good amount of time finding people to work with us that have that kind of attitude,” Oliver-Thompson said.

Oliver-Thompson was born in Chicago but spent most of her formative years in Memphis, where she developed her love of food and cooking.

“We lived in Tulsa for a couple of years while my mother attended Rhema (Bible College),” she said.

Le Belle is currently open for dinner only during the week; brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and all day Sunday.

We tried the dinner service one recent Saturday evening. That particular evening, staff members were trying to entice passersby with samples of its Nashville hot and regular chicken tenders, along with its peach and mint iced tea.

The samples certainly worked, as my companion ordered the Chicken Tenders, while I chose the Fried Catfish ($16 each). She had the vegetable medley and the sweet potato souffle as her sides; I also ordered the sweet potato souffle along with the dirty rice ($6 if purchased separately).

Four substantial fillets of tender, succulent catfish coated in a peppery cornmeal batter topped a cup-sized serving of savory rice. Even my companion, who claims to be not a huge fan of catfish, thought it was tasty. The souffle was actually a puree of sweet potato, laced with warm spices and sweet enough that it could serve as a dessert.

I began the meal with a cup of the crab and lobster bisque ($7, $9 for a bowl), which was loaded with fresh crab and some sizeable nuggets of lobster in rich, buttery bisque.

The tenders were more like large chunks of white meat chicken, which were juicy and flavorful; my companion asked for a serving of the Nashville-style hot sauce on the side, which wasn’t as fiery as some preparations I’ve tried, but which she said was a welcome addition.

She also liked the sweet potatoes but reserved her highest praise for the medley of zucchini and yellow squash that made up the vegetable medley, which were cooked so that they retained a bit of their crispness, and tossed in citrusy dressing.

We enjoyed the meal so much that we returned the next day to sample some of the brunch menu items. This time we went with Belle-Boil Grits ($18), the restaurant’s take on shrimp and grits, and the bacon-cheddar quiche ($10). We also ordered glasses of the peach and mint tea, as well as a gallon jug of it to take home ($8).

The quiche’s custard was a bit overdone for my companion’s tastes, but she was impressed by the tender and flavorful homemade crust containing it. Other flavors include a combination of spinach, peppers, mushroom and Swiss cheese, and sausage, peppers and cheese. The quiche was accompanied by a small salad that included cranberries, goat cheese and a sweet vinaigrette, along with a cup of mixed berries.

Four large grilled shrimp, along with kernels of grilled corn and slices of beef smoked sausage, topped the large serving of creamy grits, augmented with sharp cheddar cheese. I couldn’t find a thing wrong with it, and I searched all the way to the bottom of the bowl.

Our visits took place at the end of May, and on June 1, Le Belle began serving a revised menu. The catfish, Belle-Boil Grits and the quiche remain on the menu, while the chicken tenders are available as an appetizer, doused in the hot sauce and served with fries ($12).

Other new dishes that should be worth a return trip include the Belle-Boil seafood tower ($49), with enough snow crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, sausage, potatoes and corn to feed two people; a Cajun Seafood Pasta ($19); and a bourbon-glazed salmon ($26), topped with grilled peaches.

Another dish that remains on the menu is a dish that chef Oliver-Thompson said originally prompted some skepticism from her colleagues.

“Yes, the meatloaf,” she said, laughing. “Some people weren’t sure it should be on the menu, given that we’re going to an elevated take on Southern food. But I love my meatloaf. I use a gumbo gravy rather than the ketchup-like sauce most people have on meatloaf. What none of us anticipated was that it’s one of our best-sellers.”

