The latest concept from the McNellie's Group, Jimmy's Chophouse, is now open at 3348 S. Peoria Ave.

The restaurant, the group's first concept in the Brookside area, occupies a space that formerly was home to a Señor Tequila.

Jimmy's Chophouse is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The menu focuses on the classic chophouse experience, featuring appetizers that include a spicy shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and stuffed mushrooms; chopped, Caesar and wedge salads; and entrees that range from duck fat-roasted chicken, Chilean sea bass, grilled salmon and shrimp scampi

Jimmy's also offers three steak cuts: the filet, served in 7- and 10-oz. portions; a 12-oz. strip; and a 16-oz. ribeye. The 7-oz. filet is also part of the restaurant's "Surf & Turf" offering, and the 10-oz. filet can be ordered wrapped in a slice of Nuetske's bacon. Pork, veal and lamp chops are also available.

One thing that sets Jimmy's Chophouse somewhat apart from most other high-end steakhouses is that every steak and chop comes with a choice of potato, whether baked, mashed or French-fried.

While reservations are recommended, the restaurant's website says that walk-ins are welcome.

For more information: 918-238-0560, jimmyschophouse.com.

