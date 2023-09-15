James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Baked beans and potato salad are two staples of just about any outdoor gathering, from backyard barbecues to tailgate parties. And while classic recipes are perfectly fine, sometimes these tried and true dishes could benefit from a few culinary twists.

The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has a few suggestions on how to jazz up meals by making use of ingredients supplied by Oklahoma companies.

Turn the all-too-familiar side dish of baked beans into a meal in itself with the addition of a variety of Oklahoma-produced meats along with a healthy dose of Head Country barbecue sauce. And boost the flavor — and the nutritional value — of potato salad by swapping out the usual white potatoes for sweet potatoes in a dressing that blends sweetness and spice.

For more information on MIO Coalition members and where to purchase the featured products: miocoalition.com.

Meat-Lovers Baked Beans

½ pound Bar-S Bacon

½ small white onion, finely diced

½ small green bell pepper, finely diced

½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

½ pound ground beef

4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans

½ bottle Head Country Hot and Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ tablespoon Griffin’s Mustard

½ tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

1. Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.

2. Saute the onions, peppers, sausage and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.

3. Pour in the pork and beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning into a large casserole dish. Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.

4. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes

Okie Pesto

4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms Basil

1½ cups Miller Pecan Co. Pecans

4 cloves garlic

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¾ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

1. Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste.

Note: Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.

Sweet Potato Salad with Bacon

4 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey

1 cup thin sliced celery

3 large Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, peeled and cut into medium chunks

2 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

½ tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

1 tablespoon Scissortail Farms Thyme, finely chopped

1 cup thin sliced green onions

1. Saute the bacon until brown and crispy. Allow it to cool, then crumble and reserve.

2. Cook the sweet potatoes in a large stockpot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain and allow to cool in a colander while preparing the other ingredients.

3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the jalapeño, mustard, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, seasoning, thyme and honey. Add the celery and green onions.

4. Add the sweet potatoes to the bowl with the bacon, toss gently to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.