Jane's Delicatessen, 1401 E. 11th St., will close by the end of this week, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Yeah, we kind of left it a little open-ended, because we want to hang on for as long as we can," said Ryan Embree, the restaurant's manager. "I think we're basically going to stay open until we run out of product to serve.

"And we want to give our customers as much of a chance to come out and let us take care of them one more time," he said. "We have a lot of love for the people who come here, and I think they have a lot of love for us."

Embree said there was no single, specific reason for the decision to close.

"It was really an amalgamation of all the things every restaurant has had to deal with," he said. "It's the cost of ingredients going up, revenue getting thinner, trying to take care of your employees as best you can."

Jane's Delicatessen opened in March 2018 at 2636 E. 11th St., serving up a melange of deli-inspired dishes, including sandwiches made with corned beef and pastrami that was cured, smoked and cooked in-house, on house-made bread.

Signature dishes include its Reuben sandwich, Jane's "Okie Style" burger, wiener schnitzel, pork stroganoff, and poutine, the French-Canadian dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy, which can be topped with smoked meats and grilled vegetables if desired.

The restaurant moved to its current location, in the building that also houses Decopolis and the Sky Gallery, in July 2022.

