Oklahoma is the only state in the nation to have an official state meal, and this being Oklahoma, it's a rather extreme platter of food.

For one thing, it includes three things that are usually considered main courses — chicken-fried steak, barbecued pulled pork and sausage with biscuits and gravy — along with fried okra, squash, black-eyed peas and corn in three preparations: ground into grits, baked into cornbread and served as is. Dessert takes the form of pecan pie and strawberries.

Some have argued that this might be better termed the official state menu and that these dishes should be consumed over the course of a day, as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

One reason for the Oklahoma state meal is to recognize the state's culinary heritage, which draws a lot of influence from Southern cuisine.

That is why Isla's Southern Kitchen, which is projected to open in late September at 404 E. Archer St., plans to offer an "Oklahoma State Meal Challenge."

A video posted to the restaurant's website states: "Do you accept the challenge?! Oklahoma is the only state with an entire state meal, and Isla's is the place to get it."

To judge by the video, the challenge includes a substantial chicken-fried steak with cream gravy, two biscuits, two cornbread muffins, whole fried okra pods, squash casserole, pulled pork topped with a corn salsa, and a personal-sized pecan pie. But the final menu has not been decided.

"If you can finish all five pounds of Southern goodness in the allotted time," the post continues, "your meal is free, your name will be engraved on our Okie Challenge Trophy, (plus) a few other cool prizes."

Details about the challenge are still being worked out, although there are rumors that a special Okie Challenge competition may take place during the opening weekend, which will benefit local charities.

Isla's Southern Kitchen is the newest concept from Justin Thompson Restaurants and will feature a menu of Southern comfort food classics that have been given an elevated, chef-driven treatment.

