Editor's note: Reviews included are from 2021 to present.

Il Seme

15 W. Fifth St., 539-525-0265, ilsemetulsa.com

Chef Lisa Becklund returned to her culinary roots with Il Seme, a concept that grew out of having to close her Farm Bar restaurant temporarily. Like that restaurant and the farm-to-table dinners she creates at Living Kitchen in Depew, Becklund sources most of her ingredients locally, although some of the items that go into the dishes at Il Seme can only come from Italy. Whatever the source, the results are impressive. The simple tomato sauce that accompanies the arancini appetizer is good enough to eat with a spoon. Bolognese sauce over fresh fettucini noodles is light yet richly flavored. And desserts such as rose panna cotta and strawberry Pavlova are simply divine.

Mr. Kim’s

119 S. Detroit Ave. 918- 856-6456, fantasticmrkims.com

One of four new concepts the McNellie Group opened in 2022, Mr. Kim’s is the most personal expression of culinary director Ben Alexander, one that speaks equally to his own Korean heritage as well as his love of his adoptive parents and country. Everything centers around the in-table grills, where guests can choose individual items from the menu, or go with one of the Omakase, or Chef’s Tasting Menu, which includes a mix of beef and pork preparations — some marinated, some lightly adorned with a dusting of flaked sea salt, all raw and of a quality that all they really need is a little heat to be tasty — along with a trio of appetizers and banchan, the array of side dishes that are a familiar part of Korean cuisine. One can do the cooking, or have servers assist in the preparation. It makes for a wonderfully communal and kaleidoscopically flavorful meal.

Copaneazi’s Pizzeria

522 S. Boston Ave. 918-392-8008

Using a custom-made gas-fired stone-lined oven, Copaneazi’s creates some seriously good pizza, with a crust recipe developed by executive chef Joey Guns that is relatively thin, yet sturdy without being cracker-crisp, with a slightly nutty flavor and a light texture that is just a touch chewy without being doughy or gummy. One can choose from the “reds” (topped with San Marzano tomato sauce) or the “whites” (drizzled with olive oil), and indulge in such gangster-inspired pies as The Bugsy with mushrooms and onions; the Fughettaboutit with artichokes, mushrooms, onions, and roasted red peppers; and the Goodfellas with cup-and-curl pepperoni.

Wildflower Cafe

1306 E. 11th St., in the Meadow Gold District, 918-764-8843, wildflowercafetulsa.com

When a restaurant makes a grilled cheese sandwich using house-made pimento cheese, then actually griddles the cheese to create a crisp, caramelized layer over the rest of the creamy, tangy mixture, one can be sure this place takes the concept of comfort food seriously.

Chef and owner Heather Linville does just that at Wildflower Cafe, making food that is simple, real, fresh and well-made. Try the Snickerdoodle waffle with house-made cinnamon syrup or the biscuits and gravy for breakfast, or sample one of the regular lunch specials, such as the full Thanksgiving dinner available every Thursday.

Restaurant Basque

114 N. Boston Ave., 918-442-2996, basquetulsa.com

The latest concept from restaurateur Amelia Eesley, overseen by chef Andrew Donovan, features foods from the Basque region, an area that straddles the Spanish-French border, and which draws its cuisine equally from the land and sea.

The small plates encourage sharing, although there might be some dishes one will want to keep to oneself, such as the salt-baked petrale sole, the charred Spanish octopus, the Basque-style snails, tender to the point of creaminess, in a lively, potent sauce of bacon and choricero peppers.

Oakhart Barbecue

1644 E. Third Street, 539-867-1175, oakhartbbq.com

Co-owners Brian Hodges and Chris Emmons wanted to bring the sort of Central Texas barbecue made famous by such pitmasters as Aaron Franklin — I’ve never been to Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, but if it is producing the sort of barbecue that Oakhart does, I can understand why people wait in line for hours.

The ribs, brisket and house-made sausage are among the standout entrees, but sides such as cheesy grits more than hold their own.

La Tertulia

311 E. Second St., 539-525-0853, facebook.com/latertuliatulsa

James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan pays homage to his family history with this restaurant that serves up contemporary takes on the New Mexican cuisine that drew travelers to his grandparents’ Santa Fe restaurant.

The menu is not extensive, but it is varied; newcomers might wish to start with the deluxe combination dinner, which gives one a fairly comprehensive sampling of what La Tertulia can do, with a taco, a rolled blue-corn enchilada, a tamale, a chili relleno and a good portion of carne adovada, which is chunks of pork shoulder simmered in a rich and spicy red chili sauce, rice, pinto beans and pozole, or hominy.

Red Light Chicken

332 E. First St., 918-986-7733, redlightchicken.com

Red Light Chicken specializes in chicken made the way many people believe God intended — dredged in seasoned flour and fried to a state of golden-brown deliciousness.

The menu is, indeed, uncomplicated. One can order chicken either on the bone or as boneless tenders, the latter of which also serve as the principal filling for the restaurant’s sandwiches, and as an optional topping for the two salads available.

Rosa Cantina

302 S. Cheyenne Ave., 918-576-6641, rosatulsa.com

Rosa opened in late March with a menu focusing on shareable snacks, gourmet tacos and what it bills as “Damn Strong Drinks.”

The queso (which can be augmented with chorizo or esquites for an additional charge) was topped with a sprinkle of finely crumbled cojita cheese, chopped tomatoes and sliced scallions and was served with fresh, well-salted tortilla chips. The queso itself was thick and creamy, full of flavor and just a hint of peppery heat, and we left little, of any, of it behind.

Salt & Lime Social

1121 S. Elgin Ave., saltandlimesocial.com

The same sort of invention that can turn Brussels sprouts into a craveable snack is evident throughout Shelby Remy and Spencer Snow’s new concept, Salt and Lime Social.

The two women had been friends for years and had long talked about opening a restaurant. In 2020, they were selected for the Kitchen 66 program, the food business incubator sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. They opened Salt and Vinegar in November 2021.

Alley Cat Ranch

723 E. Second St., 918-808-7562, facebook.com/AlleyCatRanchTULSAOK

The brisket was chopped and mounded on a corn tortilla, with three pork ribs atop that, all streaked with lines of house-made barbecue sauce. The grits came in a cardboard bowl, and a small pile of pickled onions, candied jalapeños and dill pickles completed the meal.

The ribs were very good, requiring the slightest pull to get the meat off the bone, and flavorful enough that no sauce was needed. The brisket was finely chopped, which helped it to have a melt-in-the-mouth quality; we mixed together some of the regular and hot sauces to pour over the brisket, which complemented the meat perfectly.

Bourbon Street Cafe

211 E. Second St., 918-583-5555, bourbonstreetcafe.com

The interior is done up in black and white — white tables and walls with black chairs, banquettes and fixtures. Images of jazz artists and New Orleans scenes adorn some of the walls, while a trio of flat-screen TVs show show jazz-oriented films and music videos.

The bar in the west end of the building has a stage area for the live music that’s presented Thursday through Sunday. The restaurant has a relatively short wine list but an impressive array of craft cocktails, including its take on such NOLA staples as the Hurricane and the Sazerac, and a quartet of bourbon flights.

Chimera Cafe

212 N. Main St., 918-779-4303, chimeratulsa.com

Chimera Cafe has been serving its trademark tacos and burritos, sandwiches and salads from its prime location in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District. In 2016, the restaurant expanded its kitchen and transformed an empty space into the “Chimera Ballroom,” with a stage area, and which also provides additional seating during the restaurant’s busiest times.

The restaurant itself began as an all-day venture, but in recent years has focused primarily on its breakfast and lunch offering, closing each day at 4 p.m.