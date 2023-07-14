Right now, the plan is to keep things simple.

Three sandwiches. Two meats. Plenty of coffee. Plenty of wine.

One of the meats is brisket, prepared according to that time-honored culinary tradition of, "It's my mom's recipe."

The other is pastrami, which subjects beef brisket to a lengthy, painstaking, labor-intensive process to transform into something rich, tender, highly seasoned and carrying a subtle yet noticeable presence of wood smoke.

As one of the three sandwiches is that classic of the deli menu, the Reuben, one might think that corned beef would also be available.

"Every time we gave people samples of our corned beef and our pastrami, they always preferred the pastrami," said Hunter Stone Gambill. "Which is great, because it streamlines things even more."

Gambill on Saturday officially opened his newest restaurant, Gambill's Jewish Deli, in the Shops at Mother Road, 1102 S. Lewis Ave.

It's the second restaurant concept Gambill has had in this space. Originally, it was Gambill's Wine & Coffee, which was inspired by Spanish tapas bars Gambill had visited during his travels.

"It was doing well, and interest seemed to be growing," Gambill said. "Then there was all the construction that went on (at the intersection of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue) made it difficult for people to get in here.

"Also, we learned very quickly that our customers came to eat, whereas in Spain, the focus at a tapas bar is on the drinks," he said. "Since this space has no prep kitchen, it was challenge to meet everyone's demands. So I really didn't have any problems with going in a different direction."

Gambill's career in food might seem as if has been going in a lot of different directions. In addition to the new deli, he also owns Gambill's Pastaria, 1921 S. Harvard Ave., serving up variations on Italian-American classics, from chicken parmigiana to pizzas, with almost all ingredients made in-house; and later this summer will open Gambill's Tex-Mex Barbecue, in the house that once held the Dragonmoon Tea Co. and Table 20.

Gambill also owns OK Distilling Co., roasts his own coffee (which can be purchased at his restaurants), and frequently collaborates with fellow food entrepreneurs and chefs for unique pop-up experiences.

"I don't think in terms of 'concepts,'" Gambill said. "All these projects are things that I'm passionate about, that reflects a lot of my personal experiences, and that I think bring something new to Tulsa."

Gambill's Jewish Deli fulfills those requirements, in that Gambill's family is Jewish and he's active in Tulsa's Jewish community.

"And aside from the synagogue (Congregation B'nai Emunah, which hosts a pop-up restaurant called Seventeenth Street Deli on occasion), no one in town was offering a traditional Jewish deli experience," he said.

For Gambill, that starts with the way he makes pastrami. It is dry-cured, rather than brined, then spritzed with red wine vinegar and given a special rub before being smoked, then steamed to the desired texture and flavor.

"I don't know of anyone in town who makes pastrami who does the steaming process," he said.

The pastrami ended up in the deli's Reuben sandwich, as well as one called The Pistol, which includes the usual accoutrements on a Reuben sandwich — the sauerkraut, the Swiss cheese, the rye bread — augmented by a spicy homemade mustard that can set the lips to tingling.

The other sandwich currently available is called the Pauli, and features brisket prepared according to a recipe used by Gambill's mother, topped with Provolone cheese and horseradish mayo on club bread, a version of sourdough.

Gambill said that he likes to give a personal twist to all the foods and drinks he serves. "For some people, mayo and brisket just aren't a thing," he said, "but that's the way my mother would serve these sandwiches."

Sandwiches are sold based on the amount of meat they contain. A 6-oz. sandwich is $17; the 12-oz. version, which is more than substantial, is $25. All sandwiches are served with kettle-cooked potato chips and house-made half-sour pickles.

The shop still offers an array of Spanish-influenced coffee drinks, as well as about two dozen wines from around the world, including France, Spain, South Africa, Israel and Australia, as well as some domestic labels.

Hours for Gambill's Jewish Deli are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The deli's menu will slowly begin to expand, especially once the up-scale apartment complex, Noma, opens across the street.

"We plan to be open for breakfast, and have house-made bagels and lox, along with breakfast sandwiches and burritos," he said.

Because of the space limitations, all the food served as Gambill's Jewish Deli is prepared offsite, at Gambill's Pastaria. That practice is also why Gambill's Tex-Mex Barbecue, which originally had been slated to open before the deli, is still a work in progress.

"We basically ran out of prep space," Gambill said. "We're planning on building a separate prep kitchen, so we can have all our prep in one place."

He's also planning to create a Taco Bar and Brewery that will share space with OK Distilling Co, at 1724 E. Seventh St., as well as what he calls a "kid-friendly coffee shop" that he hopes can be open by early fall.

"A lot of what we do is to provide the sort of experiences that me and my family would like to have," Gambill said. "A place where I can go with my son in the morning and have a bagel and a good cup of coffee is something I look for as a parent. And if it's something I think needs to exist, I'm pretty confident other people will think it needs to exist, too."

Tulsa diners seem to believe that the restaurants Gambill operates certainly need to exist. Gambill said that most restaurants have a customer retention rate — diners who return to a given place repeatedly — around 30 percent, meaning that more than two-thirds of customers who visit a restaurant for the first time never return.

"Our retention rate has been — comparatively speaking — astronomically high," he said. "We're averaging better than 50 percent at the Pastaria, and it seems to keep growing.

"I know we're not going to be everything to all people," Gambill said. "We just want the people who do try what we have to offer to love it."

