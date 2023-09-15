As much as we hate to see a good thing go, some of our favorite places have become a part of the past.

Here are some places we’d love to visit, but they are no longer with us. The first three locations are in the Alameda Shopping Center, which is currently undergoing construction.

Casa Bonita

The Alameda Shopping Center landmark was for many years the busiest restaurant in the state, with seating for 500-plus in areas as diverse as lantern-lit caves and the garden area with a 20-foot waterfall. Diners ate while mariachis strolled through the restaurant built to resemble a Mexican village.

There were so many staples, from the all-you-can-eat “Deluxe Dinner” (unique in the 1970s) to “raising the flag” at your table when you wanted more. From enjoying sopapillas for dessert to hitting the skee-ball games. Or the puppet show. Or the magic show. Casa Bonita had it all for customers willing to stand in the cattle-chute lines that snaked outside the door onto the sidewalk for hours on weekends.

Starbase 21

A comic book store, Starbase 21, occupied what seemed to be a “magic” area between Casa Bonita and Crystal’s Pizza. Starbase 21 was such a staple of the local comic book scene that you figured it would be around forever. “Forever” lasted 30 years. After a couple of relocations, the store closed in January 2014.

Crystal’s Pizza & Spaghetti

Before there was widespread pizza delivery, before families decided where they were getting pizza based on what place they had a coupon for, there was the grandeur of Crystal’s Pizza & Spaghetti in the Alameda Shopping Center on the southwest corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road.

An arcade, live entertainment, a theater showing Looney Tunes cartoons and more made this an ideal place for a family, a date or a birthday party for any age. Oh, and the pizza was outstanding. The bacon pizza (real bacon, no bits) and the 10-item Sampler were standout orders.

Petty's Fine Foods

Petty’s Fine Foods in Utica Square announced in 2016 it would close. And Tulsans who love Utica Square and this special store are still mourning its loss.

Petty’s was known for its wide selection of groceries, meats, produce and specialty foods, as well as Catering by Maureen. Oh, and the chandelier over the frozen foods section. The company, founded in 1945 by L.G. Rowan and Robert Petty, operated across the street from Utica Square under the name Rowan & Petty until 1959. The grocery moved to Utica Square in 1972.

Bell’s Amusement Park

Bell's entertained generations of Tulsa-area families from 1951 through 2006, when its lease expired at Expo Square. Roller coaster fans flocked to Tulsa to ride Zingo, the popular wooden roller coaster, along with the log flume, Ferris wheel and other attractions.

Pennington’s drive-in

Pennington’s was the go-to drive-in for great food and a place to meet up with friends on Friday and Saturday nights in the pre-social media days. Pennington’s favorites included fried chicken in a box with fries and a huge, fluffy dinner roll served with warm honey and black-bottom pie. Pennington’s was part of the “Restless Ribbon,” where kids cruised Peoria Avenue in Brookside with radios blaring and hung out in the Safeway or McDonald’s parking lots.

Outback Sports Cafe

The best sports-themed restaurant in Tulsa history? Some might say Outback Sports Cafe, not to be confused with the Outback Steakhouse chain.

The Outback Sports Cafe was launched by former Tulsa Roughneck Charlie Mitchell in 1990 at 5154 E. Skelly Drive. There was a boxing ring in the dining room. You could shoot hoops while were waiting for your food. Every table had its own TV, so you could watch whatever you wanted instead of being subjected to management’s viewing tastes.

Williams ice rink & movies

When the Williams Center was thriving with clothing stores, gift shops and restaurants (Magic Pan was a favorite), it was the ice skating rink and movie theater that attracted many families downtown. The rink was fun for people-watching, and for adults, the theater was the only one in town that served beer.

Steve’s Sundry, Books & Magazines

Customers could browse for a good read, get a book signed by its author and enjoy a bite to eat at the old-fashioned soda fountain and lunch counter. Steve’s, at 2612 S. Harvard Ave., closed after 66 years in 2013.

Old Bartlett Square fountain

For decades, downtown office workers perched on the multilevel Bartlett Square fountain at Fifth and Main Mall during the noon hour to soak up the sun and eat lunch — but mostly to people-watch. In 1978, Tulsa turned Main Street between Third and Sixth streets into a pedestrian mall, joining a national trend. But city officials found that the mall drove away retail businesses and reversed course. By 2005, the mall and its fountain were gone and auto traffic was back. In 2014, a new, low-profile fountain was installed in a roundabout at the location. It spouts jets of water, colored by LED lights. But there’s no place to sit.

Camelot Hotel

For a brief shining moment, there was such a spot, perhaps inspired by a Broadway musical. “Sleep in a castle tonight,” its billboards beckoned highway travelers. Built in 1965, the onetime four-star hotel counted Elvis Presley and Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford among its guests. The 340-room landmark on Peoria Avenue at Interstate 44 featured turrets, a dungeon, a moat and a drawbridge. The Camelot closed in 1992 and was demolished in 2007.

The Coliseum

Singer Nat King Cole and boxer Joe Louis were among the luminaries who drew Tulsans to the arena, for decades a local landmark at Second Street and Elgin Avenue. Professional wrestling matches, high school graduations, political conventions and hockey games packed the versatile venue from 1929 until a devastating fire leveled the building in 1952.