Foxy Tacos, 1529 E. 15th St., has closed according to its web page which states, "Thank you for the love! We'll be back soon with something exciting for Cherry Street."

Foxy Tacos was a restaurant concept from Chandler Hospitality Group. The company got its start 30 years ago with the first RibCrib location, and now has locations throughout the state, as well as in Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, New Mexico, Mississippi and Florida.

The restaurant opened in 2021 and was described as “a fast-casual fusion of barbecue, Tex-Mex and Southwestern flavors.”