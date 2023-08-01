James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On one wall of Fixins Soul Kitchen is a large red image featuring the famed anthropomorphic Kool-Aid pitcher, along with a recipe for how to prepare this beverage, which is a popular choice among those dining here.

The recipe calls for “Sugar + Sugar + Sugar,” along with “color” and “water” to create “pure joy.”

After a few visits to Fixins Soul Kitchen, one might think that this recipe — or at least some variation of it — is at the core of many of the dishes served as this newcomer to Tulsa’s downtown dining scene.

In some instances, the sweetness is an obvious thing, such as the restaurant’s signature chicken and waffles, which comes with a small pitcher of maple syrup and a sweet compound butter; the waffles, sprinkled with powdered sugar before the chicken is set atop them, are sweet and soft enough that the syrup is almost superfluous.

In others, it’s more of a surprise, as in the braised oxtails, which are served over rice with a sweet brown gravy. The meat has a texture similar to a good chuck roast, but with a beefier flavor and more unctuous mouth-feel, thanks to the generous amount of fat this particular part of the cow contains. And again, there is that sweet note in the background, which contributes to one digging up forkful after forkful.

As Derek Allen, general manager of Fixins in Tulsa, says, it’s all a matter of balance.

“You have the sweet, then you get a little bit of heat,” he said, in reference to the oxtail dish. “I recommend people get the collard greens as the side, because they have that touch of bitterness, along with the smokiness from the turkey necks, that balances those other two flavors.”

Those greens, which often are served with strips of smoked turkey crisscrossed on top, have that slight bitterness Allen described, but there is again a surprising, and very pleasing, sweetness to them. It’s not sugary by any stretch, but it’s one of the reasons why you may see most people who order the collard greens drinking the liquid — better known as the “pot liquor” — with which they are served.

That’s the case with much of the menu of Fixins Soul Kitchen, the third in a series of restaurants owned by former NBA star Kevin Johnson and the first one to open outside of Johnson’s home state of California.

According to the restaurant’s website, Johnson started seeking out soul food restaurants while traveling the country during his basketball career, and following a stint as mayor of Sacramento began to develop the Fixins concept, with recipes that were inspired by those of his mother and grandmother. The first restaurant opened in Sacramento in 2019, followed by a second location in Los Angeles.

Johnson chose Tulsa as the site for the third Fixins because his grandparents had lived in Tulsa and he still has family in the area, and also because of the revitalization of the Black Wall Street district.

Significantly, the restaurant’s official opening took place on the 102nd anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre, and the three living survivors of the massacre were guests of honor at the event.

Allen, who has 30 years in the restaurant business, has been involved with Fixins for the past five years. While the menu at all three restaurants is the same, he has already noticed that there are some things that are unique about the Tulsa location.

“We’ve been a little surprised at how popular our charred okra is here,” he said. “It’s one of the most popular sides people order. But it’s probably a regional thing, because you see okra on menus at a lot of places in Tulsa.”

But the okra served at those “other places” hasn’t been charred, which gives it a smoky quality that plays off the citrus seasoning. As someone who has never been a big okra fan, I was surprised at how much I liked it.

We had the okra and the collard greens as the sides for a two-piece order of Fixins’ fried chicken ($14). One can use specific pieces, so we opted for one breast and one thigh.

We also ordered the chicken & waffles with three pieces of chicken ($17), ordering two thighs and a wing. We also ordered the fried green tomatoes as a starter ($10).

The tomatoes were coated with a cornmeal breading that was perfectly crisp, and that clung tenaciously to the tomatoes, which were firm and mildly tart. The five slices were each topped with halved cherry tomatoes, rings of res Fresno chiles, and a sprinkle of microgreens, and served atop a ribbon of chipotle mayo.

The chicken itself is pretty straightforward; the crust on all five pieces was crunchy, the meat itself tender and juicy, and actually tasted like chicken — which may sound obvious, but is somewhat rare to find.

On a lunchtime visit, we had the shrimp and grits ($16), and added a side of mac & cheese ($5). Six large shrimp and a generous portion of stone-ground grits were covered with a thick gravy studded with tomatoes, onion and bell peppers. Fortunately, the flavour of the bell pepper, which can easily overwhelm a dish, was muted here; the grits had great corn flavor, boosted by some sharp cheese, and the shrimp were well cooked.

The mac & cheese was perhaps a little drier than I would have liked, but the flavor was robust and the pasta was just toothsome enough.

Other entrees include fried catfish ($19), also available in nugget form as a starter; smothered pork chops ($16); and the oxtails over rice ($23). Fixins also offers several sandwiches, including a hot chicken ($15), as well as a trio of salads. A small vegan menu is also available.

The beverage program at Fixins focuses as much as possible on using products from Black-owned wineries, breweries, and distilleries, such as Uncle Nearest rye whiskey, the key ingredient in the Black Wall Street Old Fashioned ($13).

Service at Fixins can be impressively fast, to the point that we noticed during a very busy Saturday evening that some tables received their entrees before the appetizers arrived. Our server Michelle did a fine job of pacing the meal in spite of working numerous tables.

“All our locations are close to large venues,” Allen said, “and so we make it a point, even though we are a scratch-made kitchen, to get food out to our guests as quickly as possible. Our goal is that our guests only have a 10- to 12-minute wait before they get their food, so they can enjoy it and have time to get to the concert or sporting event they will be attending.”

Allen said the Tulsa Fixins is drawing people from around the region and that reservations are definitely needed for weekends and most evenings.

“Our weekends have been pretty much fully booked since we opened,” he said.

