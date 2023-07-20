It doesn't matter how red the thermometer might be, die-hard backyard chefs are going to fire up their grills and get cooking.

And to help make the process a little easier, and tastier, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has come up with a trio of recipes that will make the most out of one's time at the grill.

Take advantage of Made In Oklahoma ingredients to turn familiar dishes such as hamburgers and chicken into special dinners, or give a local flavor to that staple of campfire cooking, the foil-wrapped meal.

And, to help cool things off, there are ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

For more information on MIO Coalition products, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

The Ultimate BBQ Burger

1 pound ground beef

½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

2 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

¼ cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

½ pound Bar-S Bacon, cooked

4 Schwab’s Hot Links, sliced in half lengthwise

Sliced cheddar cheese

Lettuce, tomato, pickles and your favorite toppings

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

Braum’s Hamburger Buns

1. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, sausage, garlic, Daddy Hinkle’s and Head Country. Shape into four patties.

2. Grill burgers over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes on each side or until you’ve reached your desired doneness. During the last minute of cooking, brush tops of burgers with a little more barbecue sauce. Place sausages on grill to heat through.

3. Assemble burgers with bacon, sausage links, cheese and toppings.

Easy Foil Pack Dinner

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter, melted

1 tablespoon Head Country Bar-B-Q Championship Seasoning

2 minced garlic cloves

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 package Mountain View Meat Co. Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, sliced

1 pound baby red potatoes, quartered

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 zucchini, sliced

2 tablespoon Scissortail Farms Chives

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Cut four to six pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil into rectangles about 12 by 15 inches. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, butter, Head Country seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper. Add sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, onion and zucchini, tossing to coat with the seasonings. Evenly divide ingredients and place on foil. Seal edges of foil.

3. Place foil packets on grill, seam-side down, cooking 10 minutes. Turn over and cook an additional 15 minutes. Shake packages occasionally to make sure nothing is sticking.

4. Remove packets from grill. Carefully open, then sprinkle with chives before serving.

Easy BBQ Grilled Chicken Thighs

4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 John’s Dry Rub

2 John’s Hot or Mild Bar-B-Q Sauce

1. Dip or brush chicken thighs in olive oil to prevent sticking to grill.

2. Sprinkle John’s Dry Rub on thighs until coated. Heat grill to 300 degrees, and place chicken on hot grill.

3. Cook until bottom edge of chicken is turning white.

4. Pour barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. Remove one chicken thigh at a time with tongs, dip in barbecue sauce to coat, and then placing back on grill. Repeat several times until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees. Serve with a new bottle of John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.

Note: Discard sauce you dipped the chicken in after last dipping.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter

⅓ cup shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon Griffin’s Vanilla

3½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening, white sugar and brown sugar until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.

2. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, then mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.

3. Place ¼ cupfuls of dough onto baking sheet, allowing for approximately 9 cookies per sheet. Slightly flatten each dough ball with the palm of your hand. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until light golden brown. Don’t overbake. Cool 2 minutes before removing from baking sheets.

4. Once cooled, sandwich cookies with scoops of ice cream.

5. Eat immediately. Or, to store, wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap, and then place in a large freezer bag, and keep in freezer.

Ice Cream Sandwich Tip: Slightly underbake cookies. This keeps cookies soft and chewy, even when frozen.