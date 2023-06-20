To quote the late Bobby Darin, how was I to know there was a party going on?

I had recently come across notice that El Bunker was approaching its first anniversary, and decided to pay the place a visit on a recent Saturday evening.

The restaurant, at 6510 E. 21st St., started out its life in the 1970s as a Western Sizzlin’ steakhouse, which was noted as much for its extensive salad bar as it was for its entrees. In 2017, it opened as Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge and specialized in Cuban cuisine. That restaurant closed in December 2021, following the untimely death of its owner, who was shot while trying to quell an altercation in the restaurant’s parking lot.

It took about six months before a new group took over the space, naming it El Bunker Restaurant & Lounge.

I’ve had numerous occasions to drive by the restaurant, and on this particular Saturday evening, the parking lot was more occupied than I had noticed it to be of late. But then, I’m rarely driving past the place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturdays, when it converts to a 18-and-older nightclub, and maybe that is when this joint truly gets jumping.

Once my companion and I entered, the young woman who ultimately came to greet us asked simply, “Party?” When we replied we were a party for two, she led us to the eastern side of the restaurant, where indeed there was a party going on. As near as we could make out from all the pink and white balloons and the mostly female guests, it was some sort of baby shower or bride-to-be shindig.

It took a moment to convince the hostess that we were not on that particular guest list, that we only wanted to eat. So we were then directed to the western side, where about 15 or so tables are set up. Other than a group who were obviously part of the families involved with the party, and a couple of young men who finished their meal soon after we sat down, we were the only people in the place.

My companion can speak a smattering of French and Italian, and my Spanish is less than spotty, so we ended up pointing to items on El Bunker’s fairly extensive menu to place our order.

On its social media, El Bunker describes itself as “a family owned restaurant offering citizens of Tulsa the best Mexican and Seafood.” The menu includes such familiar items as street tacos, enchiladas, tortas and quesadillas, along with such creations as the Coco Relleno, a half-coconut shell filled with shrimp, scallops, octopus and cooked crab meat, in a mushroom sauce and covered with melted cheese ($20; the same melange served inside a halved pineapple is $22).

(Note: We made several attempts to talk with someone about the restaurant and the family that operates it, including the reasons behind the rather unusual name. One interview was arranged but was canceled because of a family emergency, and efforts to have questions answered through some other means were not successful.)

El Bunker retains the bones of what I remember from those far-off days when the Western Sizzlin’ was a regular Sunday afternoon dining spot. Two main rooms — one that appears set up for restaurant use, the other for celebrations such as the baby shower — are linked by a passageway that, if memory serves me right, was the location of the salad bar.

Three large-screen TVs are set up in the restaurant area; on the night we were there, one was set to Tejano music videos, played at high enough volume to make casual conversation impossible. We requested the volume be lowered, but to no avail.

It was perhaps out of a sense of nostalgia that I ordered the carne asada with shrimp ($15.99), which included a serving of grilled flank steak with rice, a cup of brothy beans that had been cooked with a lot of bacon, and a small salad. The steak was topped with eight small shrimp, a few sauteed red onions and a blistered jalapeño pepper. Four small corn tortillas came with the meal.

In preparation, we also ordered the fried calamari ($15) and a cup of queso ($6). The calamari arrived first, and was cut into sticks, rather than the more familiar rings. They also were obviously a pre-made frozen product, as it took a couple of tries to find one that was fully cooked.

Those that weren’t still cold had an oddly fishy taste; the strips had been cross-hatched on one side prior to whenever they had been breaded, perhaps to make them easier to bite through. We ended up leaving most of them behind. They were served with a cup of ranch dressing.

The carne asada came next. It consisted of two pieces of beef, one wafer-thin, the other a bit thicker. This latter side was cooked to medium rare and was tender and flavorful; the other side was tough and tasteless, as were the eight tiny shrimp scattered atop it, which were so overcooked that they had a woody texture. We left most of those behind, as well.

The queso was the last dish to make it to our table, and it was a distressingly disappointing concoction, with the consistency of 2% milk and a similar flavor.

I gave El Bunker another try for an early evening dinner, where again I was the only person in the place who was not either a member of, or related to, the staff. Again I was served a basket of chips with a cup of the house salsa, which El Bunker serves warm.

After the last experience with the calamari, I was not entirely sanguine about sampling what El Bunker might do to scallops or octopus, so we again focused on shrimp dishes: the shrimp empanadas ($8 for four) and a dish called Momias ($18.99), which were shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese.

The empanadas were quite large but contained only two badly overcooked shrimp along with a helping of molten white cheese flecked with what I believe was bits and pieces of poblano pepper. The thick crust had an unusually orange color, and they were served with slivers of avocado atop each empanada, and small ramekins of ranch dressing and a spicy sort of Thousand Island dressing. Neither really added anything to the empanadas.

I’ve had dishes similar to El Bunker’s Momias at other Mexican restaurants, and enjoyed them. This was maybe the most successful dish I tried, as the shrimp were not overcooked and actually tasted like shrimp, and the bacon was crisp without being burned. The salad and rice that accompanied them were nothing special. A crock of French fries came with the meal, with a couple of packets of ketchup tossed on top.

The packets weren’t necessary, as each table held a tray stuffed with at least a half dozen well-used bottles of different commercial hot sauces, as well as a large bottle of ketchup.

NOTE: On Monday, June 19, El Bunker posted on its Facebook page that “Due to problems from the storm that whipped us last night El Bunker Mexican Restaurant & Lounge will be closed until further notice. We thank you for your understanding and hope everyone is OK.”

