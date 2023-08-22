James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’re wanting to soar with the eagles, first you have to get down with the chickens. And the bobwhites.

And if you really want to help keep birds in the air, an easy way to do that is to sample good beer and enjoy a wide variety of foods.

Wild Brew 2023, the annual fundraising event for the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville, returns for its 25th year, Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

More than 40 area breweries, distilleries and vineyards will be offering examples of their wares to sample; a number of non-alcoholic offerings will also be available for those who wish to remain abstemious.

Dead Armadillo has for the fourth year created a signature beer for the event.

The beer, called Sutton Summer Wheat, is a German-style wheat beer with 5.3% alcohol by volume, which is now available at the Dead Armadillo Brewing Taproom, 1004 E. Fourth St.

“We brewed beers for the last four years for them, different styles every year,” said Tony Peck, founder and brewmaster for Dead Armadillo Brewing.

In addition, some 30 area restaurants and food vendors will serve up everything from beef jerky and barbecue to pizza to ramen, with all proceeds going to fund the work at the Sutton Center.

The event will also feature presentations about the work the Sutton Center does, as well as opportunities to snap selfies with some of the center’s most notable residents, including Artemis, a red-tailed hawk, and Turbo, a golden pheasant.

While attendance is necessary to enjoy the food, drink and special presentations, people can also make donations directly at the center’s website, suttoncenter.org, or at the Wild Brew site, wildbrew.org, where they can also take part in an online auction, with proceeds going to the center.

For nearly 40 years, the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center has been at the forefront of the effort to preserve and expand the population of an iconic part of American wildlife — the bald eagle.

It was largely through the Sutton Center’s painstaking work that the bald eagle was removed from the list of endangered and threatened species in 2007.

When the bald eagle recovery program began, one of the goals was to have at least 10 bald eagle nests established in Oklahoma, as adult eagles that were raised in captivity tend to return to the areas from which they were released to set up breeding and nesting sites.

Today, there are more than 250 nesting sites established by bald eagles in Oklahoma. One of those sites near the Sutton Center has been equipped with a camera that can live stream any and all activity. In February, that livestream revealed the first egg to be laid by the pair that call this nest home, and has over the past few months continued to monitor the progress of the two eaglets that hatched.

Audra Fogle, the assistant director at the center, agreed that the bald eagle recovery program is what most people know about the Sutton Avian Research Center.

“It’s the bald eagle, after all,” she said. “It’s a symbol of our country. You want to get people’s attention, you can’t do much better than the bald eagle.”

But eagles aren’t the only winged creature about which the Sutton Avian Research Center is concerned.

The center is working to replenish the wild populations of the Masked Bobwhite, along with a number of species of grouse, including the Lesser Prairie-Chicken and the Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken, the latter of which is among the most endangered species of bird in the United States.

While these birds may not have the popular cachet of the bald eagle, Fogle said the preservation of such species is just as vitally important.

“It’s just another example of everything in nature having its own place,” Fogle said. “If you consider the bald eagle as an apex predator, then these birds are pretty much at the bottom of the food chain. That might make them seem to be less interesting or important, but just the opposite is true. If you let the bottom layer of something fail, it threatens everything else above it.

“These certainly aren’t flashy birds, and most people probably will never see an Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken in the wild, but it’s still important for us to pay attention to those creatures who are the foundation of a certain food chain,” she said.

While saving endangered birds and working to keep birds from becoming endangered are major elements of the center’s mission, Fogle said education about the broader scope of the center’s work is equally important.

“We work very closely with several schools where we have programs that continue throughout the grades so that, by the time they graduate, they have a deeper understanding of our natural world and how all these little things that we can do can make a real difference and have a greater impact on our world,” she said.

Wild Brew has been helping the Sutton Center accomplish these efforts for a quarter of a century.

“It is our main fundraiser for the year,” Fogle said. “We say it’s ‘drink a beer, save a bird,’ and that isn’t really an exaggeration. The funds raised at Wild Brew go to support all our programs.”

And while beer is part of the event’s name, Fogle added, “I think the food alone is worth the price of a ticket. And if you’re not a drinker, we will have Pepsi products, and we’re working with a local soda company. There will be coffee drinks, kombucha, all kinds of things.

“Best of all,” she added, laughing, “it’s going to be held indoors, where there’s air conditioning.”